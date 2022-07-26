General Motors and Livent Enter Long-Term Lithium Hydroxide Supply Agreement

Livent's battery-grade lithium hydroxide, made primarily from lithium extracted at its brine-based operations in South America , to be used in production of GM's electric vehicles

100% of Livent's downstream lithium hydroxide processing for GM to transition to North America over the course of the agreement

Both companies prioritize commitment to responsible operations and sustainable supply chains



GM has contractually secured all battery raw material to support its goal of 1 million units of EV capacity in North America by the end of 2025

PHILADELPHIA and DETROIT, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent and General Motors Co. announced today a significant multi-year sourcing agreement in which Livent will supply GM with battery-grade lithium hydroxide made primarily from lithium extracted at Livent's brine-based operations in South America. Lithium hydroxide is crucial to GM's plans to make higher performance, higher mileage EVs. The lithium hydroxide from Livent will be used in GM's Ultium battery cathodes, which will power electric vehicles such as the recently revealed Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ.

Livent will provide battery-grade lithium hydroxide to GM over a six-year period beginning in 2025. Over the course of the agreement, Livent will increasingly supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to GM from its manufacturing facilities in the U.S., with the goal of transitioning 100% of Livent's downstream lithium hydroxide processing for GM to North America. The agreement is expected to help secure supply for GM while assisting Livent in expanding its North American capabilities.

Both GM and Livent share a commitment to responsible operations and sustainable supply chains through industry and multi-stakeholder platforms. General Motors is a member of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) in 2021 and plans to become carbon neutral in global products and operations by 2040. Livent is actively engaged in an IRMA third-party assessment, has a gold rating from EcoVadis for sustainability and has announced a goal of overall carbon neutrality by 2040.

"We are building a strong, sustainable, scalable and secure supply chain to help meet our fast-growing EV production needs," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "We will further localize the lithium supply chain in North America over the course of the agreement. In addition, it is aligned with our approach to responsible sourcing and supply chain management and demonstrates our commitment to strong supplier relationships."

"Importantly, GM now has contractual commitments secured with strategic partners for all battery raw material to support our goal of 1 million units of EV capacity by the end of 2025," added Morrison.

Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent commented, "We are excited to begin this long-term relationship with GM, one of the most iconic brands in the automotive industry and a leading force in the transition to electrification. With a shared commitment to sustainability and responsible operations, we look forward to building a broad partnership that will support GM's electric vehicle strategy, its supply chain goals and the future requirements of its growing EV fleet for reliable, high-performance lithium products."

GM will discuss the agreement as part of its earnings call later this morning, and Livent will do the same as part of its upcoming second quarter 2022 earnings call on August 2.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About Livent

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) is a fully integrated lithium company with a rich heritage of innovation and a long, proven history of producing performance lithium compounds. For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. For more information, visit Livent.com.

