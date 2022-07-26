Linkdood Offers an Exclusive and Secure NFT Community Platform for Businesses Globally

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses looking to incorporate NFTs community into their services can rest easy now with the Linkdood NFTs for Communities.

Linkdood is taking a new spin in the direction for NFTs, focusing solely on creating communities that benefit proprietor, clients and customers solutions. By creating NFTs which are known for its unique one-and-only identity, Linkdood invites customers to be part of the new generation of community building by bringing opportunity as well security into the world of NFTs.

Businesses have long wanted newer ways of keeping customers in the loop with social media updates and seasonal event. Linkdood NFTs based Communities allows businesses to leverage their current customer database and create a new way of interacting with customers. NFT based Communities can be used to develop stronger customer relationship with direct engagement. Customers feel more valued and have a better experience, which results in the improved conversion rate and revenue growth.

By having Linkdood NFT based communities, businesses can engage with their customers much easier and frequently. Pairing the NFTs to the Linkdood secure inhouse app, LCP it allows the cherry picking of members to be in the community.

Traditionally, setting up memberships require immense workloads and costs a lot to set up. Integrating a completely new system with a business' POS system has always been a challenge for many businesses. Linkdood NFTs for Communities solve that problem by having a standard readymade platform for all.

Why Linkdood? In line with the company's ethos of 100% transparency with consumers, there are no hidden costs for the service or for developing the community in conjunction with the LCP service on a contract basis and cost-effective structure so businesses can rest assured that they won't be hit with sudden charges out of nowhere.

NFTs being in the limelight also brings a lot of unwanted attention as well as scams as the opportunity arises. Linkdood brings security into NFTs communities. By creating the community stage directly on the Linkdood Communication Platform, a secure community platform is formed.

LCP ensures secure communications through private cloud servers, multidimensional cloud security protection, and end-to-end encryption technology. The next generation of secure cloud office business communications is the new way to communicate. The LCP Platform is available at https://marketing.linkdood.com/linkdood-nft/

For more information about the Linkdood Communications Platform for NFTs, kindly email: marketing@linkdood.com

About Linkdood

First established in April 2014, LINKDOOD TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD is an information technology corporation specializing in data security management. With its cybersecurity experts, Linkdood creates solutions for the information security industry, ranging from behavior control, desktop security management, and data security management to instant messaging, network access, and email audit. The Malaysia-based company also develops smart city infrastructure, big data, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

