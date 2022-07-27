Ambina Partners Announces Sale of PHP Agency

GREENWICH, Conn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambina Partners LLC ("Ambina"), a private investment firm supporting growth-oriented middle market businesses, sold its interests in PHP Agency, Inc. ("PHP", or "the Company"), a leading life insurance Field Marketing Organization ("FMO") focused on serving the diverse middle-class market with an emphasis on the growing Hispanic-American community. PHP has been acquired by Integrity Marketing Group.

Ambina invested in PHP in 2017, providing growth capital as the Company's first institutional investor. Over the past five years, Ambina has partnered with management to build out corporate infrastructure, recruit top-tier executive and operational talent, and upgrade the Company's IT stack to transform PHP into a truly technology-enabled business. PHP has more than tripled its revenue since 2017 and now serves its customers through over 170 offices across the country.

"Ambina has been an instrumental partner in driving the growth and success of our company over the past five years." said Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO of PHP. "In addition to providing financial support, Ambina helped us with critical decisions as we built the team and infrastructure necessary to effectively carry out our mission to increase diversity in life insurance, while helping families secure better financial futures."

"It's been a privilege to partner with PHP and its leader, Patrick Bet-David, who is an extraordinary entrepreneur. The Company's tremendous growth over our investment period is a testament to our collaborative partnership and Patrick and his team's passion for providing exceptional service to agents and families." said Greg Share, Chairman of Ambina Partners.

Ambina and PHP were advised on the transaction by Houlihan Lokey.

About PHP Agency

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national financial services organization. PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is headquartered in Addison, TX. To learn more, visit www.phpagency.com

About Ambina Partners

Ambina Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth-oriented middle market companies. Ambina partners with forward-thinking management teams in sectors including enterprise software, financial services/insurance, and other technology-enabled industries. Ambina provides companies with the strategic and operational support that delivers long-lasting results. For more information on Ambina Partners, please visit www.ambina.com

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ambina Partners