The Top Eight Social Media Management Software Tools to Generate Leads and Drive Traffic, According to SoftwareReviews Data

The Top Eight Social Media Management Software Tools to Generate Leads and Drive Traffic, According to SoftwareReviews Data

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Social Media Data Quadrant, identifying eight enterprise and midmarket providers as Gold Medalists.

Social Media Management Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

With a decline in organic reach, businesses are turning to paid advertisement to drive traffic on social media platforms and generate leads. Additionally, as more customers use social media to contact customer support, response management has become critical. Organizations are now looking to sophisticated social media management tools that can help manage communications and provide insight into user opinion to optimize social media campaigns for the coming months.

To support businesses in the digital market, SoftwareReviews has identified the top social media management software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 1,153 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score called a Composite Score (CS), which averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Social Media Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Social Media Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Publer , 9.1 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

Brand24 , 9.0 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration.

MavSocial , 9.0 CS, ranked high for dashboards and visualization.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate social media management software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' social media management dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Social Media Management Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews