UAGC ACADEMIC PROGRAMS EARN QUALITY MATTERS PROGRAM CERTIFICATION FOR ONLINE TEACHING SUPPORT

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce it has been recognized by Quality Matters (QM) — the international leader for quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments — for its commitment to providing learners with an exceptional online learning experience.

QM Program Certification for Online Teaching Support is achieved following a rigorous review process that examines components deemed critical to student success in online learning as they relate to professional development. The criteria are based on best practices, supported by research, and the expertise of professionals with extensive online learning and Quality Matters experience.

"Our goal is for every online learner to experience the highest level of instruction," said Dr. Iris Lafferty, UAGC Senior Vice Provost, Academic Affairs & Accreditation Liaison Officer. "UAGC faculty are selected and trained to support student success through their expertise in the field, commitment to providing student feedback, and pedagogical best practices delivered via our culture of care."

The certification complements UAGC strategic plans and goals, including accreditation efforts, through the collection and analysis of evidence related to online programs. It also reflects the organization's dedication to continuous improvement — especially the innovative work of faculty and faculty development staff involved with the institution's academic programs. The program is now listed on the QM Program Review Certification web page.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 26,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Quality Matters

Grounded in research. Driven by best practices. A community that puts learners first. Quality Matters (QM) is the global organization leading quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. It provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and blended learning used within and across organizations. When you see QM Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review Criteria in a rigorous review process.

