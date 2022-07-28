ELLKAY Earns Validated Data Stream Designation in New NCQA Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) Program

Validated Data Flows Promote Trust, Support Value-Based Contracting, Ease Quality Measurement Loads

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY announced today that it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program to earn the NCQA DAV certification.

Chief Innovation Officer at ELLKAY, Shreya Patel, explained the value this brings to health plans when selecting a partner, "Health Plans go through an extensive process every year to gather supplemental data for quality measures and then to prove the authenticity of the data gathered from provider source systems. ELLKAY's certification helps Health Plans significantly reduce the data management burden and risk for their internal operations - a key differentiator when choosing a data partner."

Data streams that earn validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end look at the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. From ingestion at primary sources through transmission to end users, adherence to NCQA process, system, and data standards is verified providing data you can trust for quality and value-based initiatives.

Seen as a vital, early step in achieving NCQA's vision of a digital measurement ecosystem, validated data flows also improve the efficiency of today's quality measurement processes. Uniquely accepted as standard supplemental data in HEDIS® audits, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from DAV validated sources.

ELLKAY streamlines data collection to help payers manage costs, advance quality care, and empower provider engagement. The ELLKAY Clinical Data Exchange solution was developed to improve HEDIS®, Stars, and quality measures chart collection and workflows. ELLKAY is the driving force helping payers meet and exceed quality goals and simplify reporting, leading to successful quality improvement initiatives.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 20 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers payers, hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

