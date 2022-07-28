Leading Corporate Gifting Platform for the Beverage Industry, Bevvi, Announces Partnership with Sendoso

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bevvi, the leading corporate gifting platform for the beverage industry, today announces a formal partnership with Sendoso, a leading sending management platform.

Bevvi (PRNewswire)

The partnership will enable Sendoso to offer its US customers a wide variety of liquor and wine. As a result of Bevvi's vast network of retail partnerships across the country, the company will be able to provide Sendoso with shipping options to all major markets, reaching more customers.

"We are super excited about our partnership with Sendoso and the opportunity to support local and craft liquor and wine brands," states Dipanjan Chatterjee, CEO, and Co-Founder of Bevvi. "The integration of Sendoso's platform with Bevvi makes the ordering and fulfillment of wine and liquor super seamless," adds Raja Daita, CTO and Co-Founder of Bevvi.

The companies' goals are to support local and craft brands and provide small producers exposure to big corporate customers whom Sendoso serves.

This partnership is an example of how Bevvi can integrate with gifting platforms such as Sendoso and help them enhance their offerings.

"We are very excited to partner with Bevvi. This partnership will give our customers more choices to enhance their gifting campaigns. On a side note, they offer my favorite beverage, 'Clase Azul Reposado Tequila' on the site, so I'm happy to offer this on our platform," said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO, Sendoso.

Bevvi has been serving Fortune 500 clients for their gifting needs and covers more than 45 US states using their notable retail partner network.

About Bevvi

Bevvi is a liquor delivery and a SaaS platform for corporate gifting of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Corporate event managers can order beverages for virtual corporate events and gift-giving with the convenience of ordering once and shipping to multiple recipients.

Gifting platforms use Bevvi's BevviConnect API to send orders and get them fulfilled via Bevvi's network of retail partners.

For more information please visit us at https://corporate.getbevvi.com or contact us at infor@getbevvi.com .

About Sendoso

Sendoso helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with customers throughout the buyer's journey. By integrating digital and physical sending strategies, companies can increase the effectiveness of their existing go-to-market programs and improve their relationships with customers.

Founded in 2016, Sendoso is backed by $152M in venture funding and has a global footprint, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at sendoso.com.

Bevvi Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

taylor@theindustrycollective.org

Sendoso Media Contact:

press@sendoso.com

Bevvi Sales Contact:

Dipanjan Chatterjee

dipanjan@gettbevvi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bevvi