Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional And Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination

FRESNO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus" or the "Company") today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.

Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products are:

Brand Description UPC Carton UPC Case (if sold in cases) Lot Code Best By Date Lyons Ready Care Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100466 10045796100463 4512 12/30/2022 5512 12/31/2022 5902 11/1/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 045796100442 10045796100449 0012 11/6/2022 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100497 10045796100494 1412 2/15/2023 6312 2/10/2023 9312 2/13/2023 9902 1/4/2023 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100503 10045796100500 8212 2/2/2023 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100459 10045796100456 3512 12/29/2022 4512 12/30/2022 7902 11/3/2022 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100916 10045796100913 5312 2/9/2023 6312 2/10/2023 6512 3/2/2023 7512 3/3/2023 8512 3/4/2023 8902 1/3/2023 9902 1/4/2023 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 045796100435 10045796100432 3712 1/18/2023 5212 12/1/2022 5712 1/20/2023 8512 1/3/2023 8902 11/4/2022 4712 1/19/2023 9902 11/5/2022 Lyons Barista Style Almond Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796101654 10045796101651 2012 1/7/2023 3012 1/8/2023 3712 3/19/2023 4012 1/9/2023 5712 3/21/2023 5012 1/10/2023 Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796101791 10045796101798 1612 3/7/2023 2612 3/8/2023 2712 3/18/2023 3612 3/9/2023 8412 2/22/2023 Oat Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796101807 10045796101804 0612 3/6/2023 2212 1/27/2023 3212 1/28/2023 4212 1/29/2023 6412 2/20/2023 7412 2/21/2023 Pirq Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons 857690008065 857690008164 5412 5/25/2023 6412 5/26/2023 7412 5/27/2023 8012 4/18/2023 9012 4/19/2023 Plant Protein Caramel Coffee

12ct/325ml cartons 857690008089 857690008140 8412 7/27/2023 9412 7/28/2023 Plant Protein Golden Vanilla

12ct/325ml cartons 857690008041 857690008157 3412 5/23/2023 4412 5/24/2023 5012 4/15/2023 Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate

4ct/325ml cartons 857690008065 857690008294 9012 4/19/2023 Plant Protein Caramel Coffee

4ct/325ml cartons 857690008089 857690008270 8412 7/27/2023 Plant Protein Golden Vanilla

4ct/325ml cartons 857690008041 857690008287 4412 5/24/2023 6012 4/16/2023 7012 4/17/2023 Plant Protein Very Strawberry

12ct/325ml cartons 857690008300 857690008331 4412 7/23/2023 5412 7/24/2023 7012 6/16/2023 8012 6/17/2023 Plant Protein Very Strawberry

4ct/325ml cartons 857690008300 857690008317 7012 6/16/2023 Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club) Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons 70074685656 70074685649 400254X00 8/1/2023 400264X00 8/1/2023 400274X00 8/1/2023 410364X00 9/1/2023 Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons 70074685670 70074685663 400244X00 8/1/2023 410354X00 9/1/2023 Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons 70074685632 70074685625 400194X00 8/1/2023 400204X00 8/1/2023 400214X00 8/1/2023 400224X00 8/1/2023 400234X00 8/1/2023 410294X00 9/1/2023 410304X00 9/1/2023 410314X00 9/1/2023 410334X00 9/1/2023 410344X00 9/1/2023 Aloha Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons 842096112355 10842096142359 8312 7/12/2023 9312 7/13/2023 Coconut Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons 842096112379 10842096142373 7312 7/11/2023 Vanilla Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons 842096112348 10842096142342 7312 7/11/2023 Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons 842096112386 10842096142380 0412 7/19/2023 9312 7/18/2023 Intelligentsia ColdCoffee

12ct/330ml cartons 800222000969 10800222000966 9212 12/7/2022 Oat Latte

12ct/330ml cartons 800222000976 10800222000980 7112 1/4/2023 8112 1/5/2023 Kate Farms Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla

12ct/250ml cartons 851823006904 851823006904 2512 6/1/2023 3512 6/2/2023 4512 6/3/2023 5512 6/4/2023 6512 6/5/2023 Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition

12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel) 190646630058 10190646630055 112 4/20/2023 1112 4/21/2023 2902 4/2/2023 3902 4/3/2023 4902 4/4/2023 6112 4/26/2023 9012 4/19/2023 Premier Protein Chocolate

12ct/330ml cartons 643843714477 643843714200 2412/2142BT 7/20/2023 3412/2143BT 7/21/2023 4612/2164BT 8/11/2023 5612/2165BT 8/12/2023 66122166BT 8/13/2023 Vanilla

18ct/330ml cartons 643843715351 643843718642 0012/2100BT 6/8/2023 1012/2101BT 6/9/2023 1212/2121BT 6/29/2023 1612/2161BT 8/8/2023 2012/2102BT 6/10/2023 2212/2122BT 6/30/2023 3012/2103BT 6/11/2023 4012/2104BT 6/12/2023 Chocolate

18ct/330ml cartons 643843715344 643843718581 9712/2179BT 8/26/2023 Vanilla

12ct/330ml cartons 643843714507 643843713944 0612/2160BT 8/7/2023 4902/2094BT 6/2/2023 9512/2159BT 8/6/2023 Vanilla

4ct/330ml cartons 643843714507 643843714736 4902/2094BT 6/2/2023 5902/2095BT 6/3/2023 6902/2096BT 6/4/2023 7902/2097BT 6/5/2023 8902/2098BT 6/6/2023 Café Latte

4ct/330ml cartons 643843716686 643843716662 3212/2123BT 7/1/2023 4212/2124BT 7/2/2023 5212/2125BT 7/3/2023 62122126BT 7/4/2023 7212/2127BT 7/5/2023 Café Latte

18ct/330ml cartons 643843716655 643843718567 8212/2128BT 7/6/2023 Vanilla

15ct/330ml cartons 643843714507 643843720461 5902/2095BT 6/3/2023 MRE Cookies & Cream Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons 810044573893 10810044573968 2112 4/22/2023 3112 4/23/2023 9612 6/18/2023 Milk Chocolate Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons 810044573916 10810044573944 3112 4/23/2023 4112 4/24/2023 5112 4/25/2023 Salted Caramel Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons 810044573923 10810044573937 1112 4/21/2023 2112 4/22/2023 7612 6/16/2023 8612 6/17/2023 Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons 810044573909 10810044573951 0112 4/20/2023 1112 4/21/2023 6612 6/15/2023 7612 6/16/2023 Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006878 10855186006875 3312 12/9/2022 4312 12/10/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006892 10855186006892 4312 12/10/2022 5312 12/11/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006892 10855186006892 6312 12/12/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006861 855186006861 0412 12/16/2022 1412 12/17/2022 Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original

12ct/325ml cartons 855156306847 10855186006844 2312 12/8/2022 3312 12/9/2022 Imperial Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 074865927307 10074865927304 2312 2/6/2023 3312 2/7/2023 7112 1/22/2023 8112 1/23/2023 8612 3/14/2023 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 0734730556147 10734730556144 5512 12/31/2022 5902 11/1/2022 6902 11/2/2022 7212 12/3/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 074865945493 10074865945490 0012 11/6/2022 2212 11/28/2022 3212 11/29/2022 4212 11/30/2022 5712 1/20/2023 6712 1/21/2023 9902 11/5/2022 Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 0734730310749 10734730310746 1902 12/27/2022 1312 2/5/2023 Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 074865927321 10074865927328 0012 1/5/2023 1412 2/15/2023 9512 3/5/2023 9902 1/4/2023 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 0734730556154 10734730556151 2512 12/28/2022 3512 12/29/2022 6902 11/2/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 074865945509 10074865945506 4212 11/30/2022 6212 12/2/2022

About Lyons Magnus

A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.

Contacts

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE Lyons Magnus