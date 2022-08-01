CeraVe Brings Some of Dermatology's Biggest Names and Social Media's Most Followed Skincare Enthusiasts Together to Teach Consumers How to #CleanseLikeaDerm

Global Therapeutic Skincare Brand and Skin Experts Share Dermatologically Sound Cleansing Tips that Won't Disrupt the Skin Barrier

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand in the United States1, is teaming up with board-certified dermatologists and two of the biggest dermatologist influencers on social media today – Dr. Dustin Portela (@208skindoc) and Dr. Michelle Henry (@drmichellehenry) – to host a global livestreamed event with skincare enthusiast and content creator Avani Gregg, who has amassed more than 41 million followers on TikTok (@avani). The event, which will stream live from New York City on August 2nd, marks the brand's first-ever global livestream in front of a live studio audience, as CeraVe will help consumers correct cleansing mistakes and establish healthier skincare habits.

According to a survey conducted by CeraVe among 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18-402, 70% of respondents do not know what their skin type is and 80% do not know what ingredients to look for in a cleanser. Additionally, 40% even admit that they need more education on ingredients, and 36% say they do not know the difference between cleanser formulas to choose what is best for their skin. Yet, according to the dermatologist experts, the first step in a healthy routine is to understand one's skin type and then seek a derm-recommended cleanser formulated with ingredients best suited for it, making this education from CeraVe critical for consumers.

During the event, the dermatologists will teach the audience how to cleanse like a derm by showcasing how and why a cleanser that is not compatible with skin type or skin needs can over-strip the skin barrier. The event will underscore the benefits of gentle, yet effective cleansers like those from CeraVe.

"As a brand that offers restorative skincare results for consumers, CeraVe remains committed to providing both dermatologist co-developed products as well as access to dermatological expertise for all," said Gene Colón, Global Senior Vice President, Medical Relations & Communications for CeraVe at L'Oréal. "By teaming up with some of the leading dermatologists and some of the most influential content creators, CeraVe hopes to drive mass education on the importance of cleansing properly to help consumers achieve healthy looking skin."

While ridding the skin of dirt, oil and makeup is most often associated with the benefits of a cleanser, they can also offer longer lasting benefits. A cleanser should not only strip away unwanted residue; it should also do so without over-stripping and disrupting the skin barrier. That's why a CeraVe cleanser achieves a balance of efficiently removing debris, while being gentle on skin.

More than half of dermatologists (51%) say one of the most common patient mistakes is using products that dry out the skin when they are not necessary for their specific skin needs, according to a survey of 200 board-certified dermatologists also conducted by CeraVe3.

"Cleansers should not leave skin feeling tight, dry or irritated, which are all signs of an impaired skin barrier that could be caused by using the wrong product for your skin type," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portela. "CeraVe's core cleansers use three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to ensure that they are cleansing, while not disrupting the skin."

Like all CeraVe products, CeraVe cleansers are developed with dermatologists and have been formulated with key ingredients to effectively remove environmental debris and product build-up on skin without disrupting the skin barrier. CeraVe offers a wide variety of restorative skincare products that are developed with dermatologists and contain the combination of ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II. For more skincare tips and product information, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

