Black Rock Coffee Bar Amps Up the Energy in August with its FUEL Drink Specials

The boutique coffee chain designates August 5th – August 11th as FUEL Week at all Black Rock Coffee Bar stores in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To highlight Black Rock Coffee Bar's popular energy drink brand, FUEL, the growing coffee chain has designated the week of August 5 – August 11th as FUEL Week at its more than 100 stores in the U.S.

During FUEL Week, Black Rock Coffee Bar customers can keep fueled, energized, and refreshed each day by treating themselves to the featured large FUEL drink of the day for just $2.00. Following outlines the daily menu for FUEL Week:

Friday, August 5 : Organic Peach Mango FUEL

Saturday, August 6 : Green Apple Pomegranate FUEL

Sunday, August 7 : Orange Almond Raspberry FUEL

Monday, August 8 : Organic Strawberry Coconut FUEL

Tuesday, August 9 : Blackberry Mango FUEL

Wednesday, August 10 : Organic Lavender Vanilla FUEL

Thursday, August 11 : Passion Fruit Pomegranate Peach FUEL

"We are excited to showcase our popular FUEL drinks as a way to put an exclamation point on the summer season," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We developed our energy drink, FUEL from the ground up with the help of baristas and customers and know that if you are looking for a fun and refreshing beverage this summer our flavored energy drink will 'FUEL Your Story!' "

Black Rock Coffee Bar offers organic sugar-free and regular FUEL, and over 20 fruit flavors that can be combined to create your own favorite combination. In addition to endless fruit flavors, customers can make their FUEL drink sour and have it over ice or blended.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar has expanded through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

