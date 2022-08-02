New York Times-Celebrated Leadership & Culture Consultant Pens the Ultimate Guide to Building A Thriving Team Through Positive Thinking

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nationally-recognized culture & leadership expert Jason V. Barger celebrates the release of his latest book: Breathing Oxygen: How Positive Leadership Gives Life to Winning Cultures. The book is on sale now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more.

Breathing Oxygen by Jason V. Barger, a guide to positive leadership, is available now. Image courtesy of Amplify Publishing. (PRNewswire)

Nine out of every ten employees say they would take a pay cut to work for a more meaningful culture. It's widely-known that a leader's job is to cultivate a positive environment for themselves and their employees. This is a challenge, though. Every move made is either breathing life into the organization or killing it. The atmosphere can easily turn toxic, with negativity, blame, and doubt poisoning the culture.

Over the past decade, noted author, consultant, and podcast host Jason Barger has advised some of the world's biggest brands—including Deloitte, Wendy's, Caribou Coffee, Ultimate Software, Syracuse University, Nationwide Insurance, NetJets, Kaiser Permanente, and many others—on how to engage the minds and hearts of their people.

In his newest book Breathing Oxygen, Barger explores six key mindsets:

Clarity

Inclusivity

Agility

Grit

Rest

Ownership

that bring energy to every team and expand their productivity and your organization's potential.

"We all need air to breathe. When its good air, we are able to sustain the energy we need to complete our missions in life. It's the same when it comes to leadership. A manager breathes life into their team. Positive, healthy thinking is as essential to great leadership and building a winning culture as air," says Barger.

Jason V. Barger has always been committed to engaging people's minds and hearts. As the founder of Step Back Leadership Consulting—recognized as a Top 20 Leadership Development training and coaching company by HR Tech Outlook—Jason is a sought-after keynote speaker and culture consultant.

His previous books—Step Back from the Baggage Claim, ReMember, and Thermostat Cultures—have been celebrated by the New York Times and global media. He has been recognized as a Top 200 Thought Leader to Follow by PeopleHum and a Forty Under 40 leader by Business First. He is also the host of the hit podcast The Thermostat with Jason Barger.

Breathing Oxygen is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and other major retailers. Learn more here.

