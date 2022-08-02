The Salvation Army Continues To Respond as Disasters Become Increasingly Destructive

Trained disaster professionals prepare enhanced capabilities to serve millions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As natural disasters become more frequent and destructive across the U.S., The Salvation Army is prepared to assist millions of survivors and first responders with critical services. Many communities are in increasing need of a helping hand as inflation rises and the impacts of past disaster events linger. 2022 is predicted to have:

14-21 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season

2,083,238 acres burned in wildfires

$3.7 billion in damage caused by tornadoes

14.5 million households or people at risk of being impacted

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services

As one of the largest disaster relief organizations in the country, The Salvation Army is already on the front lines of meeting needs and can quickly activate response efforts unique to each community affected. In 2021 alone, The Salvation Army responded to 8,441 disasters; assisted over 2.3 million people in the aftermath of hurricanes, wildfires, winter storms, heat waves, tornadoes, and other events; and provided more than $8.3 million in financial aid to survivors.

The Salvation Army is on the ground in Southeast Kentucky after historic flooding impacted the area and are coordinating their efforts with state and local officials, as well as other participating relief agencies. Salvation Army teams responding to the disaster plan to continue providing meals, drinks, snacks, cleanup kits, and emotional and spiritual care for as long as their services are needed. Visit https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org to learn more about how The Salvation Army is serving Southeast Kentucky.

Emergency Preparedness

Trained Salvation Army staff and volunteers have served in the wake of every major disaster since 1900. In addition to offering disaster-preparedness training programs across the country to get individuals and communities ready for emergencies, The Salvation Army also has a disaster preparedness handbook available.

Immediate Emergency Response

When a disaster strikes, The Salvation Army works with organizations and federal authorities to:

Identify and mobilize resources through our national network of disaster professionals and service locations positioned in all 50 states

Support survivors and first responders through mobile units that provide food, hydration, hygiene products, and emotional and spiritual care

Emotional and Spiritual Care

Some effects of disasters are unseen — many survivors and first responders suffer emotional stress and trauma. The Salvation Army delivers the vital emotional and spiritual care they need. That may mean a shoulder for crying or an ear for listening. Other times, it calls for a hug and a prayer.

Long-Term Disaster Recovery

The Salvation Army leads recovery efforts for as long as needs in a given community persist. That often means we stay to help months, even years, after a disaster. The Salvation Army's disaster response professionals work with all levels of government to form a long-term, far-reaching disaster recovery plan that meets basic needs, addresses restoration and rebuilding projects, and includes the dispersal of financial help and donated goods.

Disaster Response Media Communications

As a relief organization within the National Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), The Salvation Army helped develop FEMA's National Response Network and is constantly improving the way it responds to — and communicates during — emergency situations. This year, the organization has led relief groups in evolving the way in which information is disseminated during disasters.

Starlink Connectivity: In the South, rapid response teams have been equipped with Starlink connectivity to help broadcast information and images from the ground immediately after a disaster hits, aiding other relief organizations and providing an immediate look at impacted areas, even before the press arrives on-site.

SMS Alert System: The Salvation Army has also implemented a national SMS alert system to provide immediate and useful information to members of the media who have opted in and are planning to cover each disaster. Information includes service locations, images, spokesperson information, insights from the impacted area, and service statistics.

If you are a reporter, editor, producer or other member of the media, you can sign up for The Salvation Army's SMS alerts, by clicking here . All who sign up will only receive alerts when disasters hit.

How You Can Help

The best way to support survivors is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100% of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts. Those who are able to donate can do so through a variety of convenient and safe methods:

Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Make a contribution through Amazon Alexa by saying, "Alexa, make a donation to The Salvation Army"

Or text "STORM" to 51555

For more information about The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services and how we serve in times of need, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

