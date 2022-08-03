AXCELIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

System Bookings and Backlog Continue to Hit Record Levels
BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2022.
Highlights for the second quarter are as follows:
- The Company reported second quarter revenue of $221.2 million, compared to $203.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.
- Operating profit for the quarter was $54.1 million, compared to $48.9 million for the first quarter.
- Net income for the quarter was $44.2 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $41.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share in the first quarter.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 44.8%, compared to 44.1% in the first quarter.
- Record systems backlog of $869.5 million and bookings of $432.8 million in the second quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $287.9 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $297.9 million on March 31, 2022. This is net of $12.5 million of repurchased shares in the second quarter.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered outstanding second quarter financial performance well above our guidance due to robust demand and our strong execution. It is an exciting time for Axcelis with significant growth in the ion implant TAM, solid customer demand for our products and long term growth prospects in the power device market. System bookings and shipments continue to hit record levels. As a result, Axcelis now expects to achieve revenue of greater than $875 million in 2022."
Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of $220 - $228 million. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 42%. Third quarter operating profit is forecast to be between $44.5 - $47.5 million with earnings per diluted share between $1.10 - $1.15. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue of greater than $875 million with gross margins of approximately 42.5%.
Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here:
Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Company Contacts
Investor Relations:
Doug Lawson
978.787.9552
Editorial/Media:
Maureen Hart
978.787.4266
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Product
$
213,926
$
140,156
$
410,458
$
266,765
Services
7,251
7,118
14,314
13,285
Total revenue
221,177
147,274
424,772
280,050
Cost of revenue:
Product
115,754
76,688
223,395
147,022
Services
6,242
6,572
12,429
12,579
Total cost of revenue
121,996
83,260
235,824
159,601
Gross profit
99,181
64,014
188,948
120,449
Operating expenses:
Research and development
18,731
16,623
35,704
32,308
Sales and marketing
12,703
12,177
23,994
22,564
General and administrative
13,602
11,217
26,180
21,230
Total operating expenses
45,036
40,017
85,878
76,102
Income from operations
54,145
23,997
103,070
44,347
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
352
40
447
73
Interest expense
(1,250)
(1,274)
(2,768)
(2,303)
Other, net
(5,051)
(15)
(6,669)
(1,168)
Total other expense
(5,949)
(1,249)
(8,990)
(3,398)
Income before income taxes
48,196
22,748
94,080
40,949
Income tax provision
4,007
3,842
8,276
5,563
Net income
$
44,189
$
18,906
$
85,804
$
35,386
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.34
$
0.56
$
2.59
$
1.05
Diluted
$
1.32
$
0.55
$
2.54
$
1.03
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
33,096
33,677
33,170
33,696
Diluted weighted average common shares
33,562
34,311
33,770
34,473
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
287,167
$
294,923
Accounts receivable, net
146,120
104,410
Inventories, net
213,063
194,984
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
33,378
24,929
Total current assets
679,728
619,246
Property, plant and equipment, net
35,572
34,972
Operating lease assets
10,879
9,242
Finance lease assets, net
18,590
19,238
Long-term restricted cash
753
757
Deferred income taxes
33,715
35,454
Other assets
32,499
34,331
Total assets
$
811,736
$
753,240
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
49,410
$
38,025
Accrued compensation
17,150
30,732
Warranty
8,348
6,424
Income taxes
321
887
Deferred revenue
62,685
60,454
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,101
979
Other current liabilities
13,955
12,639
Total current liabilities
152,970
150,140
Long-term finance lease obligation
45,822
46,415
Long-term deferred revenue
8,864
7,982
Other long-term liabilities
17,153
9,744
Total liabilities
224,809
214,281
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,094 shares issued and
33
33
Additional paid-in capital
549,401
559,883
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
39,582
(22,722)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,089)
1,765
Total stockholders' equity
586,927
538,959
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
811,736
$
753,240
