Callon Petroleum Company Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 3 , 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

Delivered production of approximately 100.7 MBoe/d (61% oil and 81% liquids) in the second quarter of 2022

Increased Delaware Basin well productivity in 2022 by approximately 20% over 2021 as co-development offset spacing and completions initiatives are implemented

Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $372.3 million and adjusted free cash flow of $125.6 million

Reported net income of $348.0 million , or $5.62 per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA of $418.5 million , and adjusted income of $227.8 million , or $3.68 per diluted share

Achieved an operating margin of $67.58 per Boe, a sequential increase of over 15%

Executed a refinancing transaction that extended maturities and reduced term balances, with total debt balance of $2.5 billion at June 30 after continued debt reduction

"Callon continues to execute on important steps to solidify a foundation for durable free cash flow generation" said Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In the inflationary environment that we operate in today, and likely for the foreseeable future, operating margins are critical to our cash generation objectives. In our most recent quarter, our operating margins increased to almost $70 per Boe produced, our eighth consecutive quarterly increase, which drove unhedged adjusted EBITDA of over $600 million. When our industry leading margins are combined with demonstrated well productivity gains in the Delaware and drilling and completion efficiencies across the portfolio, we expect to drive more efficient conversion of EBITDA into free cash flow. These cash flow benefits will be further enhanced in the near-term with a steadily decreasing impact of financial hedges and a reduced interest expense burden as debt continues to be reduced."

Callon Operations Update

At June 30, 2022, Callon had 1,377 gross (1,229.3 net) wells producing from established flow units in the Permian and Eagle Ford. Net daily production for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 100.7 MBoe/d (61% oil and 81% liquids).

Production volumes for the quarter include the impact of the following items:

Increased Workover Activity – Callon experienced a higher level of well failures than historical trends due to intermittent power disruptions and the timing of useful equipment lives. During these outages, Callon accelerated its artificial lift initiatives, which provide production and runtime benefits, primarily in Delaware Basin South. Given the additional time to complete these conversion and repair projects, which were roughly double the level executed in the first quarter, downtime was elevated in the second quarter. Portions of this activity were previously planned to occur later in the year and, as a result, workovers and associated downtime for this initiative should be reduced going forward relative to our previous forecast.

Conversion of Midland Basin Gathering Contract – Natural gas and NGL volumes increased from the conversion of a Midland Basin gathering contract from a percentage of proceeds to fee-based which resulted in a reduction in oil cut for the quarter.

Operated drilling and completion activity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 are summarized in the table below:





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Drilled

Completed

Placed on Production Region

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net Delaware Basin

11

10.9

6

5.9

11

10.1 Midland Basin

16

14.3

7

6.3

7

6.0 Eagle Ford Shale

8

7.4

15

13.0

15

13.0 Total

35

32.6

28

25.2

33

29.1

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Callon drilled 35 gross (32.6 net) wells and placed a combined 33 gross (29.1 net) wells on production. Completions operations for the quarter included 6 gross (5.9 net) wells in the Delaware Basin, 7 gross (6.3 net) wells in the Midland Basin, and 15 gross (13.0 net) wells in the Eagle Ford Shale. Callon placed 11 gross (10.1 net) wells on production in the Delaware Basin, 7 gross (6.0 net) wells in the Midland Basin, and 15 gross (13.0 net) wells in the Eagle Ford Shale. The average lateral length for the wells completed during the second quarter was 8,281 feet. Operated completions during the second quarter consisted of 4 Upper Wolfcamp A wells and 2 Lower Wolfcamp A wells in the Delaware Basin; 2 Lower Spraberry wells, 3 Wolfcamp A wells and 2 Wolfcamp B wells in the Midland Basin; and 15 lower Eagle Ford Shale wells.

Leverage and Liquidity Update

On June 9, 2022, Callon priced $600 million principal amount of 7.50% Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering. On June 24, 2022, the Company deposited with the trustee the proceeds from the offering of the 7.50% Senior Notes due 2030, along with borrowings under the Credit Facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and 9.0% Second Lien Notes due 2025. As of June 30, 2022, the drawn balance on the facility was $779.0 million and cash balances were $6.1 million. The Company intends to continue its application of organic free cash flow towards repayment of debt balances related to the credit facility and other debt instruments.

Third Quarter Activity Outlook and Guidance

Callon is currently running six rigs, with three rigs in the Delaware Basin, two rigs in the Midland Basin and one rig in the Eagle Ford which the Company will be dropping in the coming days. Callon plans to utilize two to three completion crews for the third quarter, supporting new production across the Midland, Delaware and Eagle Ford positions.

For the third quarter, the Company expects to produce between 102 and 105 MBoe/d (63% oil) with between 38 and 42 gross wells (33 and 36 net) placed on production. In addition, Callon projects an operational capital spending level of between $245 and $255 million on an accrual basis.

For full year 2022, Callon is increasing the bottom end of its production guidance to between 102 and 105 MBoe/d (63% oil) to reflect underlying Permian well performance that is above expectations, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes from the Midland Basin gathering contract conversion. The revised guidance is available in the accompanying presentation.

Capital Expenditures

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Callon incurred $237.8 million in operational capital expenditures on an accrual basis. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis:





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Operational

Capitalized

Capitalized

Total Capital



Capital (a)

Interest

G&A

Expenditures



(In thousands) Cash basis (b)

$181,071

$19,958

$11,432

$212,461 Timing adjustments (c)

65,110

4,459

—

69,569 Non-cash items

(8,369)

1,887

(147)

(6,629) Accrual basis

$237,812

$26,304

$11,285

$275,401





(a) Includes drilling, completions, facilities and equipment, but excludes land, seismic and asset retirement costs. (b) Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count. (c) Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.

Hedge Portfolio Summary

As of July 29, 2022, Callon had the following outstanding oil and natural gas derivative contracts:



For the Remainder

For the Full Year

For the Full Year Oil Contracts (WTI) 2022

2023

2024 Swap Contracts









Total volume (Bbls) 3,634,000

1,538,500

— Weighted average price per Bbl $64.83

$81.04

$— Collar Contracts with Short Puts (Three-Way Collars)









Total volume (Bbls) —

1,825,000

— Weighted average price per Bbl









Ceiling (short call) $—

$90.00

$— Floor (long put) $—

$70.00

$— Floor (short put) $—

$50.00

$— Collar Contracts









Total volume (Bbls) 2,392,000

2,730,000

— Weighted average price per Bbl









Ceiling (short call) $70.12

$87.15

$— Floor (long put) $60.00

$71.92

$— Short Call Swaption Contracts (a)









Total volume (Bbls) —

—

1,830,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $—

$—

$80.30











Oil Contracts (Midland Basis Differential)









Swap Contracts









Total volume (Bbls) 1,196,000

—

— Weighted average price per Bbl $0.50

$—

$—

(a) The 2024 short call swaption contracts have exercise expiration dates of December 29, 2023.



For the Remainder

For the Full Year Natural Gas Contracts (Henry Hub) 2022

2023 Swap Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 6,150,000

— Weighted average price per MMBtu $3.62

$— Collar Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 5,510,000

6,640,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu





Ceiling (short call) $5.96

$6.60 Floor (long put) $4.21

$4.48







Natural Gas Contracts (Waha Basis Differential)





Swap Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 1,220,000

6,080,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu ($0.75)

($0.75)

Operating and Financial Results

The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Total production











Oil (MBbls)











Permian

4,290

4,469

3,232 Eagle Ford

1,299

1,377

1,870 Total oil

5,589

5,846

5,102













Natural gas (MMcf)











Permian

8,875

8,590

7,138 Eagle Ford

1,437

1,525

1,745 Total natural gas

10,312

10,115

8,883













NGLs (MBbls)











Permian

1,622

1,455

1,216 Eagle Ford

232

252

299 Total NGLs

1,854

1,707

1,515













Total production (MBoe)











Permian

7,391

7,356

5,637 Eagle Ford

1,771

1,883

2,460 Total barrels of oil equivalent

9,162

9,239

8,097













Total daily production (Boe/d)











Permian

81,216

81,733

61,948 Eagle Ford

19,469

20,922

27,033 Total barrels of oil equivalent

100,685

102,655

88,981 Oil as % of total daily production

61 %

63 %

63 %













Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives)







Oil (per Bbl)











Permian

$110.71

$94.52

$65.08 Eagle Ford

111.53

95.02

65.83 Total oil

$110.90

$94.64

$65.36













Natural gas (per Mcf)











Permian

$6.14

$4.20

$2.68 Eagle Ford

7.27

5.18

2.82 Total natural gas

$6.29

$4.35

$2.71













NGLs (per Bbl)











Permian

$41.06

$40.25

$24.71 Eagle Ford

38.53

35.93

22.00 Total NGLs

$40.74

$39.61

$24.17













Average realized sales price (per Boe)











Permian

$80.64

$70.29

$46.04 Eagle Ford

92.75

78.50

54.72 Total average realized sales price

$82.98

$71.97

$48.68













Average realized sales price (including impact of settled derivatives)







Oil (per Bbl)

$82.27

$73.78

$46.82 Natural gas (per Mcf)

3.91

3.59

2.25 NGLs (per Bbl)

40.74

37.34

23.21 Total average realized sales price (per Boe)

$62.84

$57.52

$36.31

















Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Revenues (in thousands) (a)











Oil











Permian

$474,936

$422,404

$210,340 Eagle Ford

144,876

130,845

123,102 Total oil

$619,812

$553,249

$333,442













Natural gas











Permian

$54,469

$36,069

$19,152 Eagle Ford

10,444

7,907

4,928 Total natural gas

$64,913

$43,976

$24,080













NGLs











Permian

$66,592

$58,563

$30,047 Eagle Ford

8,938

9,055

6,578 Total NGLs

$75,530

$67,618

$36,625













Total revenues











Permian

$595,997

$517,036

$259,539 Eagle Ford

164,258

147,807

134,608 Total revenues

$760,255

$664,843

$394,147













Additional per Boe data











Sales price (b)











Permian

$80.64

$70.29

$46.04 Eagle Ford

92.75

78.50

54.72 Total sales price

$82.98

$71.97

$48.68













Lease operating expense











Permian

$7.33

$6.85

$4.60 Eagle Ford

10.59

8.99

8.34 Total lease operating expense

$7.96

$7.29

$5.74













Production and ad valorem taxes











Permian

$4.66

$3.89

$2.53 Eagle Ford

5.89

4.82

3.12 Total production and ad valorem taxes

$4.90

$4.08

$2.71













Gathering, transportation and processing











Permian

$2.69

$2.33

$2.75 Eagle Ford

1.93

1.92

1.84 Total gathering, transportation and processing

$2.54

$2.25

$2.47













Operating margin











Permian

$65.96

$57.22

$36.16 Eagle Ford

74.34

62.77

41.42 Total operating margin

$67.58

$58.35

$37.76













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$11.94

$11.15

$10.27 General and administrative

$1.19

$1.85

$1.37 Adjusted G&A











Cash component (c)

$1.54

$1.40

$0.71 Non-cash component

$0.20

$0.14

$0.21



(a) Excludes sales of oil and gas purchased from third parties. (b) Excludes the impact of settled derivatives. (c) Excludes the change in fair value and amortization of share-based incentive awards.

Revenue. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Callon reported revenue of $760.3 million, which excluded revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third party of $153.4 million. Revenues including the loss from the settlement of derivative contracts ("Adjusted Total Revenue") were $575.7 million, reflecting the impact of a $184.6 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts. Average daily production and average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.

Commodity Derivatives. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the net loss on commodity derivative contracts includes the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Loss on oil derivatives $75,910 Loss on natural gas derivatives 5,738 Loss on NGL derivatives — Loss on commodity derivative contracts $81,648

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the cash paid for commodity derivative settlements includes the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Cash paid on oil derivatives, net ($162,334) Cash paid on natural gas derivatives, net (21,808) Cash paid on NGL derivatives, net (2,255) Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net ($186,397)

Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $72.9 million, or $7.96 per Boe, compared to LOE of $67.3 million, or $7.29 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in LOE was primarily due to increases in workover costs as well as certain operating costs such as fuel, power and equipment rentals. The increase in LOE per Boe was due to the increases in operating costs mentioned above as well as the distribution of fixed costs spread over lower production volumes.

Production and Ad Valorem Taxes. Production and ad valorem taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately 5.9% of total revenue excluding revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third-party and before the impact of derivative settlements, or $4.90 per Boe.

Gathering, Transportation and Processing. Gathering, transportation and processing expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $23.3 million, or $2.54 per Boe, as compared to $20.8 million, or $2.25 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2022. This increase in gathering, transportation and processing expense was primarily due to a new contract entered into during the second quarter of 2022 as well as inflationary cost increases.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $11.94 per Boe compared to $11.15 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in DD&A per Boe was primarily attributable to higher capital expenditures during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and increases in future development cost assumptions.

General and Administrative Expense ("G&A"). G&A for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was $10.9 million and $17.1 million, respectively. G&A, excluding non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A") was $16.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The cash component of Adjusted G&A increased to $14.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of higher compensation costs during the quarter.

The following table reconciles total G&A to Adjusted G&A - cash component and full cash G&A (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Total G&A $10,909

$17,121

$11,065 Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash) 5,071

(2,851)

(3,555) Adjusted G&A – total 15,980

14,270

7,510 Equity-settled, share-based compensation (non-cash) (1,861)

(1,315)

(1,724) Adjusted G&A – cash component $14,119

$12,955

$5,786











Capitalized cash G&A 11,432

9,703

7,404 Full cash G&A $25,551

$22,658

$13,190

Income Tax. Callon provides for income taxes at the statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized. We recorded income tax expense of $3.0 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Since the second quarter of 2020, we have concluded that it is more likely than not that the net deferred tax assets will not be realized and have recorded a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets. As long as we continue to conclude that the valuation allowance is necessary, we will not have significant deferred tax expense or benefit.

Adjusted Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Unhedged Adjusted EBITDA. The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) to adjusted income, adjusted EBITDA and unhedged adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

(In thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) $348,009

$39,737

($11,695) Loss on derivative contracts 81,648

358,300

190,463 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net (184,558)

(133,476)

(100,128) Non-cash (benefit) expense related to share-based awards (3,210)

4,166

5,279 Merger, integration, transaction and other 1,051

(13)

5,584 Loss on extinguishment of debt 42,417

—

— Tax effect on adjustments above (a) 13,157

(48,085)

(21,252) Change in valuation allowance (70,704)

(7,963)

2,079 Adjusted income $227,810

$212,666

$70,330











Net income (loss) per diluted share $5.62

$0.64

($0.25) Adjusted income per diluted share $3.68

$3.43

$1.49











Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 61,679

61,487

46,267 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (GAAP) 61,909

62,065

46,267 Effect of potentially dilutive instruments —

—

862 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 61,909

62,065

47,129



(a) Calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21%.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

(In thousands) Net income (loss) $348,009

$39,737

($11,695) Loss on derivative contracts 81,648

358,300

190,463 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net (184,558)

(133,476)

(100,128) Non-cash (benefit) expense related to share-based awards (3,210)

4,166

5,279 Merger, integration, transaction and other 1,051

(13)

5,584 Income tax (benefit) expense 3,009

484

(478) Interest expense, net 20,691

21,558

24,634 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 109,409

102,979

83,128 Loss on extinguishment of debt 42,417

—

— Adjusted EBITDA $418,466

$393,735

$196,787 Add: Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net 184,558

133,476

100,128 Unhedged adjusted EBITDA $603,024

$527,211

$296,915

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities to unhedged adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $372,325

$281,270

$175,603 Changes in working capital and other 25,096

123,805

13,520 Changes in accrued hedge settlements 1,839

(31,951)

(14,719) Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net 184,558

133,476

100,128 Cash interest expense, net 19,206

19,842

22,383 Merger, integration and transaction —

769

— Unhedged adjusted EBITDA $603,024

$527,211

$296,915 Less: Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net 184,558

133,476

100,128 Adjusted EBITDA $418,466

$393,735

$196,787 Less: Operational capital expenditures (accrual) 237,812

157,378

138,321 Less: Capitalized cash interest 24,416

23,506

21,740 Less: Cash interest expense, net 19,206

19,842

22,383 Less: Capitalized cash G&A 11,432

9,703

7,404 Adjusted free cash flow $125,600

$183,306

$6,939

Adjusted Discretionary Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted discretionary cash flow:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $372,325

$281,270

$175,603 Changes in working capital 23,342

126,997

11,709 Merger, integration and transaction —

769

— Adjusted discretionary cash flow $395,667

$409,036

$187,312

Adjusted Total Revenue. Adjusted total revenue is reconciled to total operating revenues, which excludes revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third party, in the following table:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

(In thousands) Operating revenues









Oil $619,812

$553,249

$333,442 Natural gas 64,913

43,976

24,080 NGLs 75,530

67,618

36,625 Total operating revenues $760,255

$664,843

$394,147 Impact of settled derivatives (184,558)

(133,476)

(100,128) Adjusted total revenue $575,697

$531,367

$294,019

Net Debt. The following table reconciles the Company's total debt to net debt:



June 30, 2022

March 31,

2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

(In thousands) Total debt $2,516,337

$2,623,282

$2,694,115

$2,809,610

$2,865,154 Unamortized premiums, discount, and deferred loan costs, net 20,684

26,639

28,806

48,311

37,487 Adjusted total debt $2,537,021

$2,649,921

$2,722,921

$2,857,921

$2,902,641 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 6,100

4,150

9,882

3,699

3,800 Net debt $2,530,921

$2,645,771

$2,713,039

$2,854,222

$2,898,841

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par and share amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$6,100

$9,882 Accounts receivable, net

360,955

232,436 Fair value of derivatives

—

22,381 Other current assets

37,960

30,745 Total current assets

405,015

295,444 Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:







Evaluated properties, net

3,573,282

3,352,821 Unevaluated properties

1,876,531

1,812,827 Total oil and natural gas properties, net

5,449,813

5,165,648 Other property and equipment, net

26,332

28,128 Deferred financing costs

14,961

18,125 Other assets, net

52,209

40,158 Total assets

$5,948,330

$5,547,503 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$606,093

$569,991 Fair value of derivatives

301,362

185,977 Other current liabilities

134,581

116,523 Total current liabilities

1,042,036

872,491 Long-term debt

2,516,337

2,694,115 Asset retirement obligations

57,427

54,458 Fair value of derivatives

21,251

11,409 Other long-term liabilities

51,942

49,262 Total liabilities

3,688,993

3,681,735 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 130,000,000 and 78,750,000 shares authorized; 61,715,672 and 61,370,684 shares outstanding, respectively

617

614 Capital in excess of par value

4,018,178

4,012,358 Accumulated deficit

(1,759,458)

(2,147,204) Total stockholders' equity

2,259,337

1,865,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$5,948,330

$5,547,503

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Revenues:













Oil $619,812

$333,442

$1,173,061

$600,487 Natural gas 64,913

24,080

108,889

48,300 Natural gas liquids 75,530

36,625

143,148

65,982 Sales of purchased oil and gas 153,365

46,252

265,740

85,511 Total operating revenues 913,620

440,399

1,690,838

800,280















Operating Expenses:













Lease operating 72,940

46,460

140,268

86,913 Production and ad valorem taxes 44,873

21,958

82,551

40,397 Gathering, transportation and processing 23,267

20,031

44,042

38,012 Cost of purchased oil and gas 155,397

49,249

266,668

90,166 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 109,409

83,128

212,388

154,115 General and administrative 10,909

11,065

28,030

27,864 Merger, integration and transaction —

—

769

— Total operating expenses 416,795

231,891

774,716

437,467 Income From Operations 496,825

208,508

916,122

362,813















Other (Income) Expenses:













Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts 20,691

24,634

42,249

49,050 Loss on derivative contracts 81,648

190,463

439,948

404,986 Loss on extinguishment of debt 42,417

—

42,417

— Other (income) expense 1,051

5,584

269

2,278 Total other expense 145,807

220,681

524,883

456,314















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 351,018

(12,173)

391,239

(93,501) Income tax benefit (expense) (3,009)

478

(3,493)

1,399 Net Income (Loss) $348,009

($11,695)

$387,746

($92,102)















Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:













Basic $5.64

($0.25)

$6.30

($2.07) Diluted $5.62

($0.25)

$6.26

($2.07)















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 61,679

46,267

61,583

44,439 Diluted 61,909

46,267

61,956

44,439

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $348,009

($11,695)

$387,746

($92,102) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization 109,409

83,128

212,388

154,115 Amortization of non-cash debt related items, net 1,485

2,252

3,201

4,508 Loss on derivative contracts 81,648

190,463

439,948

404,986 Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net (186,397)

(85,409)

(287,922)

(127,571) Loss on extinguishment of debt 42,417

—

42,417

— Non-cash (benefit) expense related to share-based awards (3,210)

5,279

956

12,887 Other, net 2,306

3,294

5,200

4,511 Changes in current assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (14,072)

(21,674)

(130,394)

(67,357) Other current assets (3,317)

(4,567)

(7,497)

(7,423) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,953)

14,532

(18,940)

26,714 Cash received for settlements of contingent consideration arrangements, net —

—

6,492

— Net cash provided by operating activities 372,325

175,603

653,595

313,268 Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (212,461)

(149,662)

(413,939)

(251,003) Acquisition of oil and gas properties (6,536)

(1,447)

(15,945)

(2,215) Proceeds from sales of assets 106

31,611

4,590

31,611 Cash paid for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement —

—

(19,171)

— Other, net 5,074

625

8,709

4,220 Net cash used in investing activities (213,817)

(118,873)

(435,756)

(217,387) Cash flows from financing activities:













Borrowings on Credit Facility 1,051,000

433,500

1,724,000

736,500 Payments on Credit Facility (984,000)

(508,500)

(1,730,000)

(846,500) Issuance of 7.50% Senior Notes due 2030 600,000

—

600,000

— Redemption of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (467,287)

—

(467,287)

— Redemption of 9.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (339,507)

—

(339,507)

— Cash received for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement —

—

8,512

— Payment of deferred financing costs (10,542)

—

(10,542)

— Other, net (6,222)

(2,280)

(6,797)

(2,317) Net cash used in financing activities (156,558)

(77,280)

(221,621)

(112,317) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,950

(20,550)

(3,782)

(16,436) Balance, beginning of period 4,150

24,350

9,882

20,236 Balance, end of period $6,100

$3,800

$6,100

$3,800

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted free cash flow," "adjusted EBITDA," "unhedged adjusted EBITDA," "operating margin," "adjusted income," "adjusted income per diluted share," "adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding," "adjusted discretionary cash flow," "adjusted total revenue," "adjusted G&A," "full cash G&A," and "net debt." These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and posted on our website.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital expenditures (accrual), capitalized cash interest, capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards), and cash interest expense, net. We believe adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cash share-based compensation expense, merger, integration and transaction expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Callon calculates unhedged adjusted EBITDA as adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, excluding the impact of net settled derivative instruments. Unhedged adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that unhedged adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance without the impact of our settled derivative instruments. Because unhedged adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the unhedged adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Callon believes that operating margin is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is useful to investors because it is an indicator of an oil and natural gas company's operating profitability per unit of production. Operating margin is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as oil, natural gas, and NGL revenues sales price less lease operating expense; production and ad valorem taxes; and gathering, transportation and processing fees divided by total production for the period.

Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are supplemental non-GAAP measures that Callon believes are useful to investors because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably determined. These measures exclude the net of tax effects of these items and non-cash valuation adjustments, which are detailed in the reconciliation provided. Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, neither should be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share provide additional information with respect to our performance. Because adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding is a non-GAAP financial measure which includes the effect of potentially dilutive instruments that, under certain circumstances described below, are excluded from diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. When a net loss exists, all potentially dilutive instruments are anti-dilutive to the net loss per common share and therefore excluded from the computation of diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The effect of potentially dilutive instruments are included in the computation of adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for purposes of computing adjusted income per diluted share.

Adjusted discretionary cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that Callon believes provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted discretionary cash flow is defined by Callon as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital and merger, integration and transaction expenses. Callon has included this information because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which the Company may not control, and the cash flow effect may not be reflected the period in which the operating activities occurred. Adjusted discretionary cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of adjusted total revenue (which is revenue including the gain or loss from the settlement of derivative contracts) is useful to investors because it provides readers with a revenue value more comparable to other companies who engage in price risk management activities through the use of commodity derivative instruments and reflects the results of derivative settlements with expected cash flow impacts within total revenues.

Adjusted G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments and adjusted G&A - cash component further excludes equity-settled, share-based compensation expenses. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of adjusted G&A and adjusted G&A - cash component are useful to investors because they provide for greater comparability period-over-period. In addition, adjusted G&A - cash component provides a meaningful measure of our recurring G&A expense.

Full cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that Callon defines as adjusted G&A – cash component plus capitalized G&A excluding capitalized expense related to share-based awards. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of full cash G&A is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful measure of our total recurring cash G&A costs, whether expensed or capitalized, and provides for greater comparability on a period-over-period basis.

Net debt is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as total debt excluding unamortized premiums, discount, and deferred loan costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. This metric is sometimes presented as a ratio with Adjusted EBITDA in order to provide investors with another means of evaluating the Company's ability to service its existing debt obligations as well as any future increase in the amount of such obligations. This ratio is referred to by the Company as its leverage ratio.

