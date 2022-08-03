InventHelp Inventor Develops a New Poker-Style Card Game (OSK-149)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a game that was a fun twist between Solitaire and Texas Hold'Em poker," said an inventor from Tehachapi, Calif., "so I invented TEXAS HOLD'EM FLIPZ. It's a very fun game that puts a twist on playing poker alone or with multiple people."

The invention provides a fun new take on a popular poker-style card game. It can be ideal for multiple players at parties and get-togethers by promoting social interaction, friendly competition and wagering. But is also enjoyable for single players by providing a fun and entertaining means of passing the time. The TEXAS HOLD'EM FLIPZ is Easy to set-up, learn and play and with it's entertaining design it gives added elements of chance and luck. The game is also small and lightweight which makes it easily transported and stored.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

