Lufax to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4, 2022 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Friday, August 5, 2022) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11391/lufax-holding-ltd-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call/

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 11, 2022 (dial-in numbers: +1 (866) 813-9403 or +1 (226) 828-7578; replay access code: 311080). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

