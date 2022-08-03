Birthday Club
New Articles for July Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government

Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese government publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." New articles published in late July are outlined below.

- Enabling the Next Generation to Lead in a VUCA World
A professor at Harvard Business School explains the qualities of globally minded human resources and Japan's potential.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/07/enabling_the_next_generation.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022

- Combining STEAM Education with Playful Exploration
A gold medalist at the International Mathematical Olympiad fascinated with jazz piano talks about the significance of STEAM education.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/07/combining_steam_education.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022

- Boosting Recurrent Education that Builds the Future
An actor who entered university in her mid-40s while continuing her career talks about the significance and joys of recurrent education.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/07/boosting_recurrent_education.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022

- Investing in People for a New Form of Capitalism
The grand design and action plan of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio's "new form of capitalism" emphasizes investments in people.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/07/investing_in_people.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

