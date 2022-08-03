PITTCO INVESTS IN ARROW WASTE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Direct Investments I, LP, the direct investing arm of Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), is pleased to announce its minority investment in Arrow, Inc. ("Arrow Waste").

Arrow Waste is a market-leading provider of roll-off container and waste hauling services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Pittco is excited to partner on the transaction with Carr's Hill Capital Partners Management, LP ("CHP"). Based in New Orleans, CHP is a lower middle-market private equity firm that provides capital and expertise to family & founder-owned companies in the Industrials & Business Services sectors.

"We are thrilled to invest alongside the Carr's Hill team in Arrow Waste," said Henry Guy, Pittco's Chief Investment Officer, adding, "Arrow Waste is a long-tenured market leader with a best-in-class equipment fleet positioned for significant future growth."

"The Pittco team is a great fit for CHP and Arrow Waste, and we look forward to building the business together," said H. David de Laureal, Managing Partner of CHP.

About Pittco

Pittco is a single-family office for the family of Pitt Hyde, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

Media Contact:

Pittco Management, LLC

Media@pittcomanagement.com

901-685-3455

View original content:

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC