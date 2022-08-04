Cloud Foundry Foundation to Host Cloud Foundry Day October 25 at KubeCon

Opens call for sessions for event in Detroit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced Cloud Foundry Day will be held on Tuesday, October 25, co-located with KubeCon NA in Detroit, and opened the call for proposals.

(PRNewsfoto/Cloud Foundry Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Cloud Foundry has long been the industry-standard open source cloud application platform. Now, with Korifi and Paketo Buildpacks , the best-in-class developer experience that Cloud Foundry is known for is available on Kubernetes. Cloud Foundry Day is a full day of sessions that brings the technical community, end-users, and member companies together.

"It will be great to meet with people in our community in person after such a long hiatus," said Chris Clark, program manager of Cloud Foundry Foundation. "We've made tremendous progress in advancing Cloud Foundry with the introduction of Korifi and are looking forward to the opportunity for face-to-face interaction with our community at the event."

For this one-day event, the Cloud Foundry Foundation will join forces with the community-elected program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers an interactive platform for education. The call for sessions is now open and closes Friday, August 26.

Session topics will include Korifi, Paketo Buildpacks, new features in cf-deployment, adoption of new stemcells, and more.

For more information about sponsoring Cloud Foundry Day, download the Sponsorship Prospectus . Sponsorship deadline is Friday, September 23.

The registration fee for Cloud Foundry Day is $50 or free to attend virtually. Attendees can register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, HCL, Huawei, IBM, SAP, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, Eirini, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

Contact:

Joe Eckert

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Foundry Foundation