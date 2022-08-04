Dr. Scott Phillips appointed as Executive Director/Medical Director of the Washington Poison Center

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Phillips, MD, FACP, FACMT, FAACT as its Executive Director/Medical Director. Dr. Phillips has served the WAPC for over 7 years, starting in 2015 as a consulting medical toxicologist, becoming the Associate Medical Director in 2017, Interim Medical Director in 2021, and then Medical Director later that year.

In this expanded role as Executive Director and Medical Director, Dr. Phillips will provide overall administrative and medical direction, as well as lead the WAPC in achieving its mission and maintaining its high quality services through strategic planning, operational planning, financial stewardship, and the cultivation of relationships with external stakeholders.

"Dr. Phillips has quickly established himself as an exemplary leader and face of the Washington Poison Center, representing us to the Washington State Legislature and many external organizations," commented Anita Mires, President of the WAPC Board of Directors. "He is a person of great integrity and we are fortunate to have his leadership in directing the WAPC."

Dr. Phillips has been board-certified in Internal Medicine and Toxicology for over thirty years. In addition to his position at the WAPC, he continues to work as a hospitalist at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville, Washington. Dr. Phillips's work in medical toxicology extends beyond the WAPC, as he serves as a clinical faculty member at Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Safety and as an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine in the Division of Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Over his career, Dr. Phillips has published several textbooks and numerous other publications in the field of medical toxicology. He continues to lecture in Washington, nationwide, and internationally on topics within medical toxicology, emergency medicine, and the importance of poison center systems.

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

