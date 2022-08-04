Smithfield Foods' Helping Hungry Homes Assists Kentucky Flood Victims

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. this week donated more than 20,000 pounds of protein to help the victims of recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. Partnering with Mercy Chefs, a non-profit disaster relief organization, the donated products will be professionally prepared as restaurant-quality meals for victims, volunteers and first responders impacted by the historic floods.

"At Smithfield Foods, we are passionate about leading the fight against hunger and making sure the communities where our employees live and work are supported," said Jonathan Toms, community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "With operations in Kentucky, thousands of our neighbors have been devastated by these unprecedented floods and do not know where their next meal is coming from or how they will feed their families. We are proud to partner with Mercy Chefs to aid their recovery and provide this much-needed nourishment."

The donation is part of Helping Hungry Homes®, Smithfield's initiative focused on alleviating hunger across the country and helping Americans become more food secure. By joining forces with Mercy Chefs, Smithfield is placing nearly 100,000 servings of high-quality, nutrient-rich protein in the hands of flood victims, volunteers and first responders.

"The need here in Eastern Kentucky is so widespread and overwhelming," says Chef Gary LeBlanc, founder and chief executive officer of Mercy Chefs. "We are so grateful for Smithfield Foods' partnership to provide hope in the form of a meal and help hungry homes across Eastern Kentucky. We couldn't do what we do without their support!"

This year, Helping Hungry Homes® will help fight hunger by donating food to food banks, school nutrition programs, disaster relief and community outreach programs. To learn more about Helping Hungry Homes®, visit https://www.smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

