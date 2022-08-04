Talend Announces Support for Amazon Redshift Serverless

Enables customers to achieve successful business outcomes using healthy data in Amazon Redshift Serverless

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and governance, announced its support for Amazon Redshift Serverless. Talend's integration with Amazon Redshift Serverless reinforces our commitment and leadership in supporting businesses to enable analytics with a foundation of healthy data they can access, trust, and act on to achieve successful outcomes.

"Support for Amazon Redshift Serverless gives customers further validation and assurance of our commitment to provide high-quality integrations and governance solutions with Amazon Redshift," said Rolf Heimes, global head of business development, Talend. "Our continued close collaboration with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) team is focused on bringing innovative solutions to market that help companies use reliable, healthy data to make critical decisions and drive desired business outcomes."

Amazon Redshift Serverless is a new serverless option for Amazon Redshift that makes it easy to run and scale high-performance analytics workloads on petabytes of data in seconds without having to manage data warehouse infrastructure. By supporting Amazon Redshift Serverless, Talend also provides complementary features, including Talend Trust Score™, which automatically crawls and provides a health assessment of data in Amazon Redshift.

"Using Talend and AWS Redshift means our business teams can now execute reports in minutes rather than hours or even days," says David Clifton, Head of Data and Architecture, Affinity Water, a water supplier to 3.6 million customers daily in the UK. "Without this underlying technology we'd struggle to operate and meet our business commitments, and also risk financial penalties from regulators and other areas, including requirements such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We're certainly achieving benefits by using AWS and Talend."

Prezzee, a leading global eGift card platform, found a way to simplify and integrate its operational tracking. "Using Talend Stitch and Amazon Redshift, we have automated reporting, monitoring, and alerting across all platforms, our production database (AWS), and our customer data platform," said Anthony Wakulicz, Head of Data, Prezzee. "Now it saves team members countless hours of work — and helps us confidently scale and manage our business. With Stitch and AWS, anyone in the company can have visibility over all of our business processes, whether built in-house or not."

Integration with Amazon Redshift Serverless is Talend's latest advancement in supporting Amazon Redshift customers. Talend also supports native integration of Stitch with the Amazon Redshift Console, a user interface that simplifies management and improves insights into Amazon Redshift clusters and workloads. With this integration, Amazon Redshift customers can rapidly integrate multiple data sources into a fully managed secure platform and immediately enable analytics across a business.

Customers can begin to use Talend or Talend Stitch with Amazon Redshift Serverless immediately.

