TriNet PeopleForceX Event For Austin's Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Tuesday, August 16

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

Panel Discussion Centered Around
Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Survey in Association with TriNet:
How To Make Your Business More Resilient

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Austin for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around a recent Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey in association with TriNet that focused on business resiliency, transformation, agility, and innovation for small and medium-size businesses. Austin area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.

WHO: 

Michael Mendenhall – TriNet's Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer
Alex Clemente, Managing Director, Harvard Business Review Analytic Services
Aaron Ali, M.D. - Co-Founder & CEO, MedtoMarket

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 16

3:00-7:00pm

WHERE:

The LINE

111 East Cesar Chavez Street
Austin, TX  78701

PRESS RSVP:

Renee Brotherton
408-646-5103
renee.brotherton@trinet.com

 

Josh Gross

347-423-8300

josh.gross@trinet.com

 

About TriNet    
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

