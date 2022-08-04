TV SPECIAL - WHO PAYS THE PRICE FOR AMERICA'S OPEN BORDER? AIRING TODAY

Real America's Voice to air special, sponsored by the Informing America Foundation, on Thursday, August 4 at 7pm EDT

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A major TV special, Who Pays the Price for America's Open Border?, hosted by veteran journalist Ed Henry and sponsored by the Informing America Foundation, will air on Real America's Voice Thursday, August 4 at 7pm EDT. The special will examine the inherent threats that come with an open border with Mexico, both for Americans and those trying to cross it.

"The question of the border crisis is more than just the question of illegal immigration, and the negative consequences of that border crisis are felt far beyond the states on the border themselves," said Real America's Voice CEO Howard Diamond. "Who Pays the Price for America's Open Border? will examine every facet of the border crisis and show that every town in America is a border town," he said.

Who Pays the Price for America's Open Border? will air on Real America's Voice on Thursday, August 4 at 7pm EDT, and will feature interviews with:

Ben Bergquam , Real America's Voice correspondent

Jackie Siegel , Co-Founder, Victoria's Voice Foundation and "Queen of Versailles "

Lisa Daftari , Editor-in-Chief, The Foreign Desk

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

Steve Cortes , Former Advisor to President Donald Trump

Gelet Martinez Fragela , Executive Editor of ADN América

WATCH Who Pays the Price for America's Open Borders? on Thursday, August 4 at 7pm EDT at https://realamericasvoice.com or by downloading the app on Apple or Android. Real America's Voice is also available on DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Roku.

