Forbes Names Unisys to America's Best Employers for Women List

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced Forbes has recognized the company in its 2022 America's Best Employers for Women list. The annual ranking identifies leading companies that support the personal and professional development of women and have women at the executive and board levels. Unisys is ranked in the top 20 of the 400 companies on the list.

Unisys has long been committed to increasing the representation of women at all levels of the company, including through its Women+ Network and Empower-U Associate Impact Groups. The company has also been recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™, the leading non-profit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, for its strong representation of women on its board.

"Unisys is proud to be recognized by Forbes for our leadership in supporting the personal and professional development of women," said Katie Ebrahimi, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Unisys. "Fostering an inclusive environment is at the core of who Unisys is, and we continue to empower women in every aspect of our business."

Criteria for the List

The 2022 list was created through an independent survey conducted by Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes collected input from 50,000 people in the U.S. — including 30,000 women — employed at companies with at least 1,000 employees. The 2022 list recognizes the top 400 companies ranking highest based on four criteria:

General work topics: Employees' opinion on a series of statements surrounding the likelihood of recommendation, atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace and diversity regarding their employer. Topics relevant to women: Women rated their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career and pay equity. Indirect recommendations: Women respondents evaluated other employers in their respective industries that stand out positively or negatively regarding diversity. Diversity among top executives/board: After extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

