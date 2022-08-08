BRP PUSHES FORWARD WITH EV PLAN REVEALING ALL-ELECTRIC CAN-AM MOTORCYCLES AND ALL-NEW ELECTRIC SEA-DOO HYDROFOIL

Can-Am reveals the Can-Am Origin, a dual-purpose motorcycle as capable off-road as it is on-road, and the Can-Am Pulse, the perfect motorcycle for rides in and out of the city.

Sea-Doo elevates the watersports industry with an all-new electric hydrofoil board, the Sea-Doo Rise.

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) (NASDAQ:DOOO) is proud to announce that, in addition to working on electrifying its existing product lines, it is seizing opportunities to enter new markets with game-changing electric products. Today, BRP unveils the first two models of its Can-Am all-electric motorcycle lineup , the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse. Building on its motorcycle legacy, BRP is changing the power dynamic and opening the road to a new generation of riders and electric vehicle enthusiasts. What's more, BRP is announcing a completely new electric hydrofoil board bearing the Sea-Doo signature – the Sea-Doo Rise . All three products will be available in mid-2024.

"Today, our story of innovation reaches new heights with the reveal of market-shaping electric products that will enhance consumer experience on the road and on the water, " said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. "Half a century ago, Can-Am roared to victory on the track and the trail, and today, a new legacy begins. With the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, the first two models of our electric 2-wheel family, we are gearing up to reclaim our motorcycle heritage by crafting thrilling riding experiences for a whole new generation."

Mr. Boisjoli added: "With the Sea-Doo Rise, BRP is leveraging its expertise to address an untapped market category and further position the company for future growth. We have set out to be the key actor in growing and democratizing the hydrofoiling watersport industry. In true BRP fashion, we designed a product that is easy to use and adaptable for all skill levels, making it accessible for all those seeking to rise above the water."

Building on its Motorcycle Legacy

The Can-Am Origin is a tribute to Can-Am's Track n' Trail heritage. This dual-purpose model is designed to bring new exhilaration to both the street and the trail for a more modern multi-terrain experience. The Can-Am Pulse is a balanced and agile motorcycle designed to immerse riders in the energy of the city and transform their daily commute into an electric joyride. Both models feature stunning, modern design, built to showcase state-of-the art technology, like the high-performance LED headlamp, a unique visual signature. Both models are also easier to use and to ride, for novices and seasoned riders alike. Without any need for a standard clutch and transmission, riders can just twist the throttle and go. Consumers will also appreciate the near-silent and vibration-free experience, as well as the smooth and precise power delivery even in tight, low speed situations.

While each model has its own distinct design, ergonomics and capabilities to satisfy different needs, both are powered by the all-new Rotax E-POWER technology, yielding highway-worthy speeds with plenty of horsepower and torque.

BRP plans on revealing full specs in August 2023, just in time to celebrate Can-Am's 50th anniversary. In the meantime, consumers can join the community and be the first to know when the future of motorcycle riding is ready to hit the road by visiting canammotorcycle.com .

Elevating the Watersports Industry

For over 50 years, Sea-Doo has been transforming the personal watercraft industry, and more recently, the pontoon category. Today, the iconic brand sets out to democratize hydrofoiling. Offering different experiences and providing a variety of surfing positions for all skill levels, this new electric hydrofoil board is perfect for the entire family and for those seeking to rise above the water and enjoy a more athletic Sea-Doo Life.

The Sea-Doo Rise is one of its kind, cleverly designed with innovative and dynamic features that transform the board as riders gain experience over time. Those who are new to hydrofoiling can choose to ride on the water without foiling, or to partially or fully deploy the wing when they are ready to foil above water. Very accessible, simple to use and easy to charge, the all-electric Sea-Doo Rise will provide peace of mind by minimizing worries and maximizing fun on the water!

Full specs are expected to be revealed in August 2023. To stay informed on Sea-Doo Rise news, visit the Sea-Doo website .

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

