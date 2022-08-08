Shreyans Jain and Richard Chang Join MGIC; Officer Promotions Announced

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), today announced that Shreyans Jain and Richard Chang joined the company and announced the promotions of Danny García-Vélez to Group Vice President – Head of Regional Sales & Marketing and Leslie Schunk to Vice President – Securities Law Counsel.

Mr. Jain joins MGIC as Senior Vice President – Mortgage Risk Analytics, coming from PNC where he was responsible for analytics, strategy, portfolio management and data for a $10B business banking portfolio. Prior to that role, he held the position of Head of Analytics for Consumer Real Estate and Portfolio Management, and prior to joining PNC he was at Fannie Mae.

"Shreyans' strong experience in risk and portfolio management, as well as his collaborative leadership style, position MGIC to effectively compete in an ever-changing landscape," said Steve Thompson, Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer. "I welcome Shreyans to MGIC."

Mr. Chang joins MGIC as Vice President – Internal Audit, coming from Fiserv where he was a Director in the Internal Audit group focused on IT. Prior to that, he was at Rockwell Automation where he held various roles in Technology Operations, Information Security, and Internal Audit.

"With an extensive background auditing in technology and financial service environments and deep technical expertise in IT and information security, Rich will be a strong asset to MGIC," said Nathan Colson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. "I am excited to bring his expertise and leadership into our organization."

Mr. García-Vélez joined MGIC in 2017 with a rich background in housing policy, community development and product management, and he quickly rose to Vice President – Business Development. With this promotion to Group Vice President – Head of Regional Sales & Marketing, he will be responsible for MGIC's regional business development, inside sales, marketing, and business strategy teams.

"We are excited about Danny's promotion and the ideas he will bring to business development and marketing," said Jay Hughes, Executive Vice President – Sales & Business Development. "He is uniquely qualified to integrate the advances in data & analytics with our highly successful sales team as we look to the future of customer interaction and buying behavior."

Ms. Schunk joined MGIC in 2020 as Lead Corporate Counsel and has been promoted to Vice President – Securities Law Counsel. She holds a J.D. from Marquette University Law School.

"Leslie has quickly proven herself adept at navigating challenging issues, and I could not be more pleased with having her step into this critical responsibility," said Paula Maggio, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary.

