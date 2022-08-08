Yesway is Growing Strong, Opening Four New Allsup's Stores in Texas and New Mexico in Just Thirty Days

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, announced today the opening of its newest Allsup's-branded stores in Colorado City, Claude, and San Angelo, Texas, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. The Yesway portfolio now stands at 410 stores in total, with the company having opened 30 new-to-industry and relocated stores to date in 2022.

Located at 947 East Interstate Highway 20, Colorado City, Texas; 225 W 1st Street, Claude, Texas; 4028 S. Bryant Boulevard, San Angelo, Texas; and 4412 National Parks Highway, Carlsbad, New Mexico, these new to industry Allsup's stores each have 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, 24 fueling positions, and high-speed diesel fueling lanes as well.

These are just the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is swiftly bringing to market. The stores are open 24 hours per day and customers will be pleased to find their favorite Allsup's world-famous burritos; a full array of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high-quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.

"We have been renovating, rebuilding, and constructing our Allsup's and Yesway stores at a furious pace this year, and it is thanks to our talented team that we have been able to do so," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.

He continued, "We look forward to serving our customers in Claude, Colorado City, San Angelo, and Carlsbad. We invite everyone to celebrate with us at our community-centered Grand Openings later this fall, which will feature concerts, special promotions, localized philanthropic outreach, and the introduction of Allsup's world famous deep-fried burrito."

These follow the previously announced openings of new Allsup's stores in Breckenridge, Canyon, Mineral Wells, and Robert Lee, Texas, and Alamogordo and Artesia, New Mexico, as well as numerous Grand Opening celebrations of new Allsup's stores located in Abilene, Azle, Bangs, Decatur, Friona, Hereford, Merkel, Tuscola, and Wall, Texas; Roswell, New Mexico, and Guymon, Oklahoma earlier this year.

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision-making. Yesway was named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #21 on the "2022 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 410 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

