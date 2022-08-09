GCLSI Receives French Carbon Footprint Certification for Its 182 and 210 Series of Photovoltaic Modules

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (GCLSI) successfully gained French carbon footprint certification recently, for its 182 series and 210 series of high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules. To date, GCLSI's full series of products have obtained the French carbon footprint certificate, bolstering a richer product ecosystem in the French market.

The French carbon footprint certification provided by Certisolis, a third-party organization appointed through the French Energy Regulatory Commission, is the basis for PV projects with products over 100kWp to enter the French market.

The maximum power of GCLSI's certified products has reached 675W, which covers all application scenarios such as residential level, commercial and industrial (C&I) level and at utility-scale. This product adopts advanced low-carbon manufacturing technologies to provide the full lifecycle of clean energy, applying multi-busbar (MBB), non-destructive cutting, and half-cell technologies to enable a comprehensive upgrade of module performance. GCLSI provides long-term, highly efficient and stable green benefits for its customers' decarbonization process.

"Our vision is to 'bring green power to life' with a longstanding commitment to better serve the client, and create more environmentally-friendly, energy-saving products for the global market to contribute to the goal of zero carbon emissions," said Thomas Kun Zhang, Executive President of GCLSI. "The achievement of the French carbon footprint certification, as well as matching the demand for green energy in the French market, has strengthened our confidence to make more positive contributions to sustainability issues in the future," Zhang added."

At the end of 2017, GCLSI started the French carbon footprint certification project for the first time and obtained the first certification for the whole industrial chain of polycrystalline products in 2019, with product sales entering the French market. In 2020, the first monocrystalline product certificate was obtained, then achieved carbon footprint certification for the 182 and 210 whole series products at the end of July 2022.

The French carbon footprint certification has proven GCLSI's market advantages in low-carbon products, especially against the backdrop of peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals. At the same time, it builds a solid foundation for GCLSI to obtain carbon emission certification in China and promote the carbon footprint certification project in Europe.

