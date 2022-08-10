CHCI ANNOUNCES 45TH ANNUAL AWARDS GALA ENTERTAINMENT: GENTE DE ZONA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Hispanic Heritage Month, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) will celebrate over 40 years of Latino excellence and leadership development with its signature 45th Annual Awards Gala, hosted by Bank of America, on September 15, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centers in Washington, D.C.

Serving as one of our country's most anticipated kickoff celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month, and the largest and most prestigious Hispanic gathering of public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders in the nation, CHCI is pleased to announce that award-winning, musical group Gente De Zona will be the entertainment finale headline at the 45th Annual Awards Gala.

The gala is the culmination of CHCI's Leadership Conference and signature events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This year's theme is Rooted in Strength, Achieving Our Dreams, honoring the past, present, and future contributions of the Latino community in the United States. During the 45h Annual Awards Gala, Celia Cruz will be remembered posthumously with the 2022 Medallion of Excellence Award and Secretary Xavier Becerra will be recognized for his exemplary leadership with the 2022 American Dream Medallion Award. The gala will conclude with a musical performance by the Cuban musical duo, Gente De Zona.

Gente De Zona was founded in 2000 as a grassroots Havana rap collective. In recent years, the duo Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom has revolutionized urban, tropical, and pop music with its creative fusions, while collaborating with musical greats like Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Jennifer López, and Carlos Rivera. The two continue to climb the charts and collect prestigious awards, including winning "Best Urban Song" and "Song of the Year" at the 2021 Latin Grammys.

"Gente De Zona is one of the most influential groups in Latin music today," said Marco A. Davis, CHCI President and CEO. "The CHCI 45th Annual Awards Gala will gather our nation's agents of change in recognition of our community's accomplishments, and with the support and cultural artistry of Gente De Zona, we plan to rejoice in our community's resilience, strength, and heritage."

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), is the premier Hispanic nonprofit and nonpartisan 501(c)(3) leadership development organization in the country that educates, empowers, and connects emerging Latino leaders by providing leadership development programs and educational services. The organization was established in 1978 by Hispanic Members of Congress to ensure a diverse and inclusive leadership pipeline. CHCI's leadership is comprised of Hispanic/Latino Members of Congress, community leaders, and corporate executives guiding the Institute's mission forward. CHCI directly impacts the lives of more than 1,700 students and young professionals each year through its fellowships, congressional internships, and the R2L NextGen high school program. For more information or to get involved, visit CHCI.org .

