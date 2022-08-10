CIGNEX Successfully Completes Recertification Audit for ISO 20000:2018

The international standard for IT service management reinstates CIGNEX's adherence to the guidelines of IT service management system delivery

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions today announced that they have successfully completed their recertification audit for ISO 20000:2018.

The external audit for ISO 20000:2018, i.e. IT service management was conducted by the certification body ISOQAR (India) Private Limited on 27th & 28th July, 2022.

ISO 20000:2018 IT service management standards are acknowledged and accepted globally. The standard enables organizations to implement risk-based thinking structure to effectively manage their service lifecycle. The recertification reconfirms that CIGNEX has established a robust technology service management system which supports increasing complexity of risk to provide better service & enhanced customer experience.

The certification represents CIGNEX's ability to provide & manage end-to-end delivery of IT services with utmost efficiency. The audit by ISOQAR (India) Private Limited reassures CIGNEX's strong alignment with the IT service management compliance norms which enables them to bid and manage large projects.

CIGNEX has been operating according to the industry recognized best practices for quality and during the external audit, the compliance related standard requirements and controls implemented were verified.

"The recertification of CIGNEX's IT management system, quality, and shared services showcases our commitment towards our management systems. We are committed to continual improvement. With the help of our team of driven experts, we will continue to make significant progress towards our shared objective of delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction," said Srinivas Tadeparti – Global Delivery Head, CIGNEX.

CIGNEX ensures that surveillance audit is conducted on yearly basis by an external certification agency to ensure that the quality standards are corroborated.

CIGNEX is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud & Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX has been delivering enterprise class solutions that enable organizations achieve unparalleled results.

