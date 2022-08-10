Everlight Solar Wins Best Leadership Teams Award 2022

VERONA, Wis., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to receive the Best Leadership Teams 2022 award. Everlight Solar is thrilled to receive this prestigious award. Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best – their own employees.

Everlight Solar’s CEO William Creech and executives discuss the company's core values with staff members. Everlight Solar is one of the nation’s fastest-growing home solar companies. (PRNewswire)

Everlight Solar is proud to receive the Best Leadership Teams 2022 award.

"Dynamic and effective leadership is more important than ever," said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably. "The executives at Everlight Solar impress at every level."

Comparably's 4th annual Best Leadership Teams award is derived from employees who anonymously rated their CEOs, executive leaders, and direct managers on Comparably.com over a 12-month period. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 companies, large and small.

"I would say the most positive things about the culture and environment are the amount of support from leaders and the motivation to grow with the company. It is like a family," says an anonymous team member.

Another anonymous team member said, "My leadership team is continually striving to be better each week, always giving us their very best selves as a person and a leader. Always keeping the energy very high and positive each and every day."

This is the third award that Everlight Solar has received from Comparably. Learn more about the previous Best Places to Work Awards and other Everlight Solar awards! Why Everlight Solar? See what makes Everlight an amazing company to work for.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

Everlight Solar logo (PRNewsfoto/Everlight Solar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everlight Solar