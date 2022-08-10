IVF1 ACQUIRED BY PINNACLE FERTILITY, THE NATION'S FASTEST GROWING PHYSICIAN-CENTRIC FAMILY-BUILDING PLATFORM

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility welcomes IVF1 to their esteemed network of physician-led fertility practices. For more than 20 years, IVF1 has provided expert reproductive care, leading patients to successful outcomes through cutting edge assisted reproductive technologies. Founded by Randy S. Morris, M.D., IVF1 is a leading fertility center headquartered at the Naperville Fertility Center in Naperville, Illinois. In addition to a fully licensed ambulatory surgery center, IVF1 offers multiple locations in the Chicago area.

"For years, IVF1 has had some of the best success rates in the country," says Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle, "with this addition to our network, Pinnacle Fertility is getting closer to our vision of setting the standard in fertility care, offering the most comprehensive and personalized services utilizing advanced processes and technologies while creating an inclusive environment in which people want to work."

Pinnacle Fertility, the nation's fastest-growing physician-centered fertility care network, offers fertility-focused practices a platform for collaboration amongst physicians and medical leaders. Pinnacle's patient-first approach, passion for excellence, and multitude of family-building services.

"We're thrilled to join a platform that puts patients and quality above all else," says Dr. Morris, "by partnering with Pinnacle Fertility, we'll benefit from a broad range of centralized services which enables us to focus more of our time and resources on delivering the best possible personalized care for couples in need of reproductive medicine services."

Now as part of Pinnacle Fertility, IVF1 joins a reputable team of physicians and clinical leaders dedicated to collaboration, innovation, and fostering an effortless patient-first experience while providing access to treatment and exceptional outcomes to those needing fertility and genomic services to start or grow their families.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit pinnaclefertility.com

About IVF1

Founded in 1992, IVF 1 is a leading fertility clinic headquartered in Naperville, IL and offers comprehensive, personalized fertility treatment to those looking to start or grow their families. Specializing in in vitro fertilization (IVF), frozen embryo transfers (FET), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) programs, IVF 1 is led by Medical Director, Dr. Randy Morris and is comprised of three locations. IVF1 is committed to finding success for growing families through individualized patient-first care.

Visit at www.ivf1.com to learn more about locations and services.

