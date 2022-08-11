Entrata Appoints Laura Butler as Chief People Officer to Further Build the Company's Culture and Commitment to DE&I

A highly-experience HR leader, Butler brings deep expertise in building HR and DE&I programs at high growth SaaS and Fortune 500 companies

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Laura Butler as Chief People Officer. Most recently from Talkdesk and Adobe Workfront, Butler brings deep expertise in building HR and DE&I programs at high growth SaaS and Fortune 500 companies.

"Laura has spent her career — from SaaS to the Fortune 500 — building company cultures where everyone is welcomed and can bring their best selves," said Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. "I firmly believe well-resourced and happy employees are how we're able to create unparalleled products and value for Entrata's customers. I couldn't be more excited to have Laura join our leadership team, with her experience and like-minded approach to business and people."

Before coming to Entrata, Butler was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer at Talkdesk and Chief People Officer at Adobe Workfront, where she worked to create contagious cultures through cutting-edge leadership and talent management practices. Additionally, Butler has held several other senior positions including as Chief Diversity Officer for PG&E and has been a member of the Conference Board Diversity Council, National Utility Diversity Council, and an Independent Director on the Board of Workforce Software.

"Creating inclusive cultures where everyone can thrive is a core value of mine and also that of Entrata," said Butler. "I have been very impressed with Entrata's leadership team and the high performing, values-based culture that they seek to cultivate. There is a core understanding that a great culture is essential to accelerate business results. I'm very pleased to join the leadership team at this exciting stage of the company's growth."

Following a $507 million raise last year, Entrata has invested heavily in personnel, adding an impressive lineup of executives from some of the most exciting companies in technology and beyond. This spring, the company announced its first international expansion into Canada , as it aims to globalize its exclusive single-login, open-access property management operating system.

Recognized as a Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Tribune, Entrata has built a company culture centered on making life better for its employees — offering comprehensive benefits, a host of wellness offerings and investing in the future of its workforce through leadership development programs.

For more information about Entrata and its technology, please visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

