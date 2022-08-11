Finance Partner Marisa Sotomayor Joins King & Spalding in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Marisa Sotomayor has joined the firm as a partner in its Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group. Sotomayor is based in New York.

Marisa Sotomayor (PRNewswire)

Sotomayor represents investment banks and institutional lenders, private credit funds, direct and non-traditional lenders, private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers in a wide range of domestic and cross-border leveraged finance and restructuring transactions, including cash flow and asset-based credits, acquisition financings and leveraged buyouts, syndicated transactions, bilateral and club deals, first/second lien and unitranche loans, refinancings and dividend recapitalizations. She also has experience leading syndicated project financings.

"Marisa is an excellent strategic and cultural fit for our firm and will be a key component of our practice's continuing international growth. She is a smart and well-connected lawyer with a strong reputation in the market and is energetic, highly-motivated, and team-oriented," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "She also is known and respected by many of the partners in our finance practice and highly valued by the clients we share."

Sotomayor joins the firm from Paul Hastings. She is ranked in Chambers USA 2022 and has been named a "Rising Star" by the New York Law Journal, Law360 and the Women's Bond Club and an Emerging Leader by M&A Advisor. She earned her undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and her Master of Public Administration degree, each from the University at Albany, State University of New York. She earned her J.D. from the Fordham University School of Law.

"One of the best ways we can serve our clients is by collaborating across teams and capabilities to bring innovative solutions to the table," said Sotomayor. "I know from having worked with many of my new colleagues and from the firm's reputation generally that this approach to client service and legal practice is a hallmark of King & Spalding. I am very excited to see what we can do together to build on the firm's excellent global platform for serving the lending and financial services industry."

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

King & Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&S) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&S