JIN-A02, A Novel 4th Generation EGFR TKI selected for the European Thoracic Oncology Platform - A First for Korean Pharma.

J INTS BIO announced that the pre-clinical data of its novel, orally administered 4th generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' was presented at the 2022 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna, Austria on 8th August, at the official session "Overcoming Resistance to EGFR Inhibitors".

In addition, the abstract no. MA07.08 entitled "JIN-A02, a Highly Effective 4th Generation EGFR-TKI, Targeting EGFR C797S Mutation in NSCLC" was selected by the editors of the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP), to be included in a key highlights slide set which will be uploaded to its official website: http://www.etop-eu.org/. In general, a limited number of abstracts out of the hundreds accepted are selected for this honor at each international meeting. And it is uncommon for a product at pre-clinical stage.

This is also the first time a Korean company has been selected to be included in the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP) and it demonstrates that 'JIN-A02' has received wide recognition by the international oncology community as a game changer and has the potential to be a the best-in-class 4th generation EGFR TKI in the treatment of NSCLC with double and triple C797S mutations.

About European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP)

ETOP is a not-for-profit organization promoting academic clinical research and the exchange of ideas in the field of thoracic oncology and comprises more than 50 collaborative groups and institutions from all over Europe and beyond. ETOP sponsors and administers a growing number of translational studies and clinical trials by serving as a meeting platform for European study groups and institutions engaged in research on thoracic malignancies.

About J INTS BIO

J INTS BIO is a bio company specialized in developing innovative anti-cancer and orphan drugs to realize the goal of changing lives and improving health for patients around the world. J INTS BIO's teams have prior multi-year experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies and CROs and track records in medical, regulatory affairs, drug discovery and development.

About 'JIN-A02'

'JIN-A02' is a novel orally administered 4th Generation EGFR TKI targeting C797S mutations in NSCLC. Although 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs have been used with some success, recurrence occurs in most patients including 3rd Generation TKIs such as Osimertinib. Currently, there are no approved therapies for patients who developed EGFR C797S mutations due to the use of 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs and with the high propensity of these cancers to metastasize to the brain, there is an urgent need to develop an effective drug with high blood-brain barrier permeability. 'JIN-A02', a novel oral EGFR TKI, which is effective against C797S mutations and have a high brain penetrance, is therefore expected to become the most promising Best-in-Class 4th-generation EGFR TKI in NSCLC patients with limited or no viable treatment options.

