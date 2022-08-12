XT.com Lists IVAR Coin (IVAR) With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IVAR Coin (IVAR) is now listed on XT.com as an IVAR and Tether (USDT) trading pair. For all traders, the most promising crypto trading experience of IVAR/USDT is available on the exchange's Main Zone (Metaverse). Participants who haven't traded the coin yet can go ahead and deposit their crypto assets and start trading on the go.

IVAR Coin is a fundamental currency responsible for all transactions within the Ivarex ecosystem. As a utility coin in the ecosystem, IVAR can be used on both decentralized and centralized exchanges. Due to its utility and vast use cases, the coin can be exchanged for in-game items used on GameFi or used to buy digital assets in the metaverse.

IVAR can be staked. The coin has a well-vesting period, allowing crypto lovers to lock their holdings and be rewarded. Additionally, this new listing gives users an opportunity to enter into derivative trading seamlessly using IVAR/USDT. Anyone who has never traded the coin has the option to do so without any restrictions by simply creating a trading account on the platform.

Moreover, crypto enthusiasts and investors are encouraged to take advantage of this listing to trade and help push the coin's presence and usability to the mainstream. IVAR/USDT spot trading is open for traders on the exchange. This allows traders to practically trade the coin using a reserve fund from their cryptocurrency wallet on the platform. Meanwhile, traders will have the withdrawal option from August 8, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC).

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, shared his delight, "As IVAR Coin is listed on our platform, we will help Ivarex achieve its sustainable excellence with its long-term goal of becoming a home for gamers to build projects, own, and monetize their assets with a high resolution of virtual experience."

About Ivarex (IVAR Coin)

Ivarex is a metaverse gaming platform having its own validator network called Ivar Chain. The platform allows players to build, own, and monetize their assets and virtual experiences. It also empowers artists and creators through blockchain.

The native currency that powers the Ivar Chain network is IVAR Coin. Specifically, the coin is used to reward block validators for ensuring the security of transactions. Users who use the network pay a gas fee using the IVAR coin.

The team behind the Ivar Chain is vocal based on the platform's potential to become the next generation of blockchain for the multiverse. The Ivar Chain solves the interoperability, scalability, and metaverse trilemma. The company believes the Ivar Chain ecosystem has what it takes to grow significantly in the blockchain industry because of its interoperability features.

Website: https://ivarex.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ivarexofficial

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

