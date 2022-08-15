American Clean Power Week 2022 Kicks Off

Nationwide celebration showcases job opportunities and domestic clean energy security

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time of historic legislative action that will turbocharge the domestic clean power industry, the American Clean Power Association today kicked off American Clean Power Week. This annual celebration of wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission recognizes the many ways that homegrown, affordable, and reliable clean energy is building a better future for the United States.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9075151-american-clean-power-week-2022/

This year's theme for the week is "Building the Clean Energy Economy," highlighting clean energy technologies through numerous in-person and virtual events with elected officials, industry leaders, and members of the public across the country.

"With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, there couldn't be a better time to celebrate the transformational role of clean energy in building a better America," said Heather Zichal, ACP CEO. "American Clean Power Week demonstrates how clean energy creates good-paying jobs – along with economic and health benefits – for Americans in red, blue, and purple states. Throughout the week, ACP and our member companies will highlight the work being done across the country to build our clean energy economy and educate the public on the benefits this homegrown industry will continue to bring to our country across the next decade."

During American Clean Power Week, cities and states across the country will be recognizing the week through official proclamations, local and state leaders will be presented with Clean Power Champion Awards, and ACP member companies will highlight the benefits their projects bring to their communities through public events and education campaigns. Throughout the week the American Clean Power Association will be cataloging events live on its website.

Land-based wind, offshore wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage are key climate solutions that will help meet our national carbon-free power goals by 2035 while providing good-paying jobs to Americans across the country.

The clean energy industry employs nearly 443,000 Americans – and is poised to more than double the workforce. The renewable energy industry has invested more than $412 billion in the U.S. economy and local communities, and $600 billion of additional investment will be made as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"From Hawaii to West Virginia, the people we serve tell us they want to see us meet their needs with energy that's affordable, that creates jobs in their communities, and that preserves their environment," said Craig Cornelius, ACP Board Chair and CEO of Clearway Energy Group. "The most historic climate and clean energy legislation to ever make its way through Congress will make it possible to deliver on those goals. We're proud to be a part of our country's growing clean energy workforce and celebrate American Clean Power Week by shining light on how it impacts everyday Americans."

Daily Themes for American Clean Power Week 2022

Monday, August 15: The American Energy Transformation – The Inflation Reduction Act is a monumental shift in the county's clean energy future. The IRA is estimated to add an additional 525-550 gigawatts of clean power projects built from 2022-2030, which will bring enough clean energy online to power every American home by 2030. This will mean lower consumer energy prices across the board for Americans with annual average savings around $1,000 per household.

Tuesday, August 16: Community Investment and Job Creation – Clean power drives investment into local economies and creates good paying jobs employing nearly 443,000 Americans across the country. With the passage of the IRA the clean energy workforce will more than double, adding another 550,000 jobs to the American workforce, employing nearly 1 million Americans by 2030. Renewables energy projects provide states and localities with critical revenue that allows communities the ability to plan and invest in their future. Clean power projects pay an estimated $1.3 billion in state and local taxes providing enough new income to repair roads, invest in schools, and fund essential services.

Wednesday, August 17: Energy Transition for All – The energy transition is an unparalleled opportunity to create a better future for everyone by offering economic growth and opportunities for investment and innovation, alongside greater access to clean and affordable energy. The clean power industry has a broad range of programs that are working to increase the participation of diverse and underrepresented populations in the industry. The industry is also proud to employ veterans in the wind and solar sectors at rates 50% and 33% respectively higher than the national average.

Thursday, August 18: Reliability and Energy Security – Renewable energy is a reliable and increasing source of homegrown power for Americans across the country. Renewable energy sources are essential to the country's electricity mix, consistently providing a significant portion of American electricity. Grids across America would not be able to meet today's demand without renewables.

Friday, August 19: Building a Better Future – Clean power is building a better future for our planet. Transitioning to zero-carbon energy sources – like land-based wind, offshore wind, and solar – will help drive the clean energy economy forward while also benefiting our planet by reducing the carbon pollution produced by conventional generation sources.

Clean Power Champion Award Recipients

During this week, ACP will also recognize elected officials and leaders across the country with Clean Power Champion Awards for their critical work in advancing clean energy.

The Clean Power Champion Awards are conferred to elected officials that have propelled the clean energy industry forward through policy and leadership. The 2022 Champion Award winners advocated for onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission and helped support clean, homegrown, and reliable energy that will power our country and economy.

This year's recipients include, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Sen. Thomas Carper (D-DE), Sen. Michael Crapo (R-ID), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), California State Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Texas State Representative Donna Howard (D-Austin), Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) , Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC), Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR).

U.S. Clean Energy – Top Facts:

442,900+ jobs supported in the clean energy workforce.

$412 billion invested in wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Total operating capacity: 211,406 MW – 58 million homes can be powered by clean energy in the U.S.

$1.3 billion paid annually in state and local taxes.

$1.4 billion in annual payments to landowners, farmers, ranchers.

413,382,000 metric tons of CO 2 avoided – equivalent to taking 89 million cars off the road.

Inflation Reduction Act – Top Facts:

Passing the IRA means that by 2030 -

There will be enough clean energy to power every home in America by 2030.

o There will be three times more clean energy on the electric grid.

The average American can expect to deposit over $1000 per year in energy savings by 2030.

The IRA pays up to $14,000 for new appliances in your home, including heat pumps, hot water heaters, and induction stoves – which immediately start reducing energy costs and increasing savings.

New clean energy projects will create $17 billion in state and local revenues for new schools, roads, and projects in local communities.

The IRA is expected to catalyze $600 billion dollars in private investment into the grid through 2030.

The clean energy workforce will more than double, adding another 550,000 jobs to American workforce, employing nearly 1 million Americans by 2030.

Our air will be 40% cleaner by 2030 thanks to the greenhouse-gas emissions avoided by renewables, energy efficiency, and electrification.

The IRA will catalyze billions to be invested in new, domestic manufacturing plants, creating new jobs for over 150,000 American workers to produce homegrown clean energy.

For a complete list of American Clean Power Week events, please click here.

About ACP: American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jason Ryan, jryan@cleanpower.org

202-412-7005

View original content:

SOURCE American Clean Power Association