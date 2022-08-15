Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique to Partner with REP'M Group to Accelerate National Growth

Full-Service Franchise Development Firm to Launch St. Petersburg-Based Splash and Dash into Franchising Nationwide

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REP'M Group - an elite franchise growth enabler, offering a full spectrum of development services under one roof - has announced they have added St. Petersburg-Based Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique to their portfolio of established brands. With a combined 100+ years of business expertise in franchising, REP'M Group's elite in-house service offerings are hyper-focused on growing Splash and Dash.

(PRNewsfoto/REP’M Group) (PRNewswire)

As the pet industry continues to grow and expand in the United States, REP'M Group has an incredibly devoted team with vast experience to grow the Splash and Dash brand. According to the ASPCA , nearly 23 million American households acquired a pet during the pandemic, which would account for one in every five families. Splash and Dash currently has 14 open locations with plans to have more than 200 under development in the next 36 months with the help and guidance of REP'M.

"Splash and Dash exemplifies what we're looking for in a partner, and we are excited to continue working with their team to develop the brand and accelerate their growth nationwide," said Nick Sheehan from REP'M Group. "Splash and Dash has had incredible success over the past five years with consistent and continued growth during the turmoil of COVID. The brand has continued to grow its revenue and has made tremendous steps toward becoming a nationwide boutique grooming studio. We are excited to be able to partner with such an innovative brand like Splash and Dash and help take them to the forefront of boutique pet care."

Founded in 2009 by former wellness gym franchisee guru Dan Barton, Splash and Dash was created to fill a void in the mom-and-pop pet grooming space of a clean and luxurious oasis for both pets and their owners. Splash and Dash offers a variety of innovative spa services including relaxing spa treatments, an unlimited monthly bath membership, dog grooming, and dog dental hygiene. Services are designed to stack and complement one another making for a unique one-stop dog care facility.

"We are confident that working with REP'M Group will allow the Splash and Dash brand to successfully expand into new territories throughout the United States," said Splash and Dash Founder Dan Barton. "With their services and expert guidance, we hope to soon open more locations with dedicated partners that have the drive and tenacity to revolutionize the dog grooming business."

Splash and Dash has gained notoriety by creating a unique membership program that encourages owners, and their pets, to stop by their location for a free bath between scheduled grooming visits. This not only maintains the cleanliness of the pet but also helps to strengthen the brand's network or information and can help to learn patterns in one's pooch. The brand has also built preoperatory software to help streamline the process. With all employees receiving iPads and TV monitors at every grooming station, the software helps to keep everyone communicative throughout the grooming process while establishing the most effective way to communicate with customers as well as the most efficient workflow.

To learn more about Splash and Dash, visit https://splashanddashfranchise.com/ or email Tim@repmgroup.com for more information.

About REP'M Group

REP'M Group has created integrated solutions for accelerated and sustainable franchise growth since it was founded in 2019. A full-service franchise development firm, REP'M Group works to provide franchisors with all of the strategies and services they need up until they open a location. REP'M Group integrates four verticals to position a brand for confident growth including BRAND'M, BUILD'M, GROW'M, AND SCALE'M to drive maximum value to various franchise clients. With over 75 years of franchise brand experience, REP'M Group has helped emerging brands grow in a sustainable and responsible manner. Visit www.repmgroup.com/ for more information.

About Splash and Dash

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2015, Splash and Dash is a boutique dog grooming facility with an original membership program that encourages both customers and their pets to visit as many times as they would like between their scheduled grooming every six weeks. The brand has continued to innovate with the development of state-of-the-art technology that allows both customers and employees to track and monitor the progress of their pet's grooming and bathing. The brand currently has 15 locations open with plans to have more than 200 open and operational in the next 36 months. For more information, please visit https://splashanddashfordogs.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REP’M Group