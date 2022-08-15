ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG), Announces Vertical Farm Module Sales to Australia and New Zealand

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, Inc. (OTC: ZAAG) ("ZAAG" or "the Company"), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions today announced that its subsidiary—E-Roots Manufacturing Inc—received a purchase order in the amount of US$400,000 for the supply of the first two vertical farming modules to the company's Australia and New Zealand partnership group—Eden Growers Pty Ltd. That company recently reported that they have generated considerable excitement within the country for their plans to bring the E-Roots vertical farming technology to their part of the world. Michael Lee, their main spokesperson, commented, "These first two modules are going to be strategically located in a community with close proximity to agricultural produce distribution centers, and potentially the new Sydney international airport. We also have additional immediate plans to develop E-Roots Growtainer vertical farms in Rockhampton, a region in Queensland which is an established national and international food hub. Our strategy is to develop quickly in select locations within the country to foster rapid acceptance and geographic expansion of the E-Roots technology throughout our region of the world." Besides being a managing partner of Eden Growers, Mr. Lee is a professional hotelier and a former CIO of The Banyan Tree Group—one of the world's leading independent, multi-branded hospitality groups, respected for their purpose-driven approach centred on well-being and sustainability.

Chris Gongaware, Operations Manager of E-Roots Manufacturing Inc expressed that—"I am excited with the potential we have in Australia and New Zealand. Mr. Lee has assembled a very knowledgeable and enthusiastic business group that really understands the potential for vertical farming and is eager now to learn all the details. That's where we come in." It's an assignment that Mr. Gongaware is more than qualified to step into. He is an experienced horticultural specialist with a college degree in this sector and has gained significant growing and managerial experience in the hydroponic vertical farming sector. He has also been a managing partner in Grow Zone, a successful company with a 15 year history of supplying horticultural products as well as grower training and troubleshooting.

John Morgan, ZAAG CEO responded as follows to this latest announcement—"The team of professionals at E-Roots Manufacturing is expanding their operations in order to establish the company as the leading manufacturer and supplier of all vertical farming equipment and supplies covering everything from seeds to final product packaging and sales. This latest announcement is evidence of plans being fulfilled. Furthermore, the company has a demonstrated team of professionals capable of achieving those results."

