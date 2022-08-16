Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Introduces Citrusly Cool All-New Menu Line Featuring Cold Brew Lemonade

'Sip Back' and 'Beat the Heat' with Innovative Menu Items Putting a Refreshing Twist on Iconic Beverage Staples

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures continue to rise, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, launches its all-new 'Beat the Heat' menu line featuring Cold Brew Lemonade and Coconut Dream Lemonade. Bad Ass Coffee fans can get their first taste of these permanent menu items on August 16; prices and participation may vary.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii launches all-new ‘Beat the Heat’ menu line featuring Cold Brew Lemonade and Coconut Dream Lemonade. (PRNewswire)

With the rise in popularity of cold brew, Bad Ass Coffee is capitalizing on the trend with a refreshing twist blending cold brew with lemonade and creating a bold and flavorful drink. Those daring to tempt their tastebuds are encouraged to indulge in the Cold Brew Lemonade featuring Hawaiian blend cold brew, lemonade, and coconut cold foam, starting at $4.00 for a medium. The Coconut Dream Lemonade takes traditional lemonade to the next level with a sweetened layer of coconut cold foam – a perfect blend of coconut milk and coconut syrup, starting at $3.50 for a medium.

"Our Cold Brew Lemonade is an unexpected, yet delicious combination of smooth Hawaiian blend cold brew coffee and classic lemonade accented by the addition of our dairy-free coconut foam topper," said Chris Ruszkowski, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "This new menu line is a bold and refreshing move in our category as we aim to deliver new daypart flavor profiles that satisfy the needs of consumers to stay fueled all day long. We've been perfecting these mouthwatering combinations based on data and research to ensure we stay on top of, and ahead of, consumer trends."

In celebration of this launch, guests who purchase a Cold Brew Lemonade or Coconut Dream Lemonade on August 16 will receive a free limited-edition sticker (while supplies last). Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii 'Ohana Rewards members who purchase a Beat The Heat drink will also receive 15 bonus Lei (points). When guests new to Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

Guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee to brew at home or the office, including the "King of Coffees" - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaii, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is entering a new era of growth following its acquisition by Colorado-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company in 2019. During the last three years, the company has re-launched the national brand with a new logo, packaging, and restaurant design, resulting in a revived 32-year-old brand with a cult following.

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 20-plus franchise locations – with additional 70 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

LINK TO IMAGE GALLERY

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii