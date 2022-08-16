Dr. Squatch Launches Latest Special-Edition Soap and Personal Care Collection Inspired by Star Wars™

Dr. Squatch's New "Legends from the Skywalker Saga" Collection Follow's The Brand's Successful 2021 Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch , the fast-growing men's natural soap and personal care company, today announced a new special-edition soap and personal care collection inspired by Star Wars™ legends from the Skywalker Saga. The collection debuts exclusively on Dr. Squatch's website and will launch with four distinguishable soap scents, each inspired by the greatest heroes and most powerful villains from the most recent film trilogy - Star Wars: The Force Awakens™, Star Wars: The Last Jedi™, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker™. It follows Dr. Squatch's wildly successful Collection 1 collaboration with Lucasfilm from 2021, which is also relaunching in updated, collectible packaging.

"The response we received after our first Star Wars-inspired soap launch was incredible - we're thankful to be collaborating with Lucasfilm again," said Josh Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Dr. Squatch. "We are excited to deliver a second collection inspired by the latest trilogy and take advantage of the exciting storytelling elements we can bring to these launches. We want to surprise and energize our customers with these launches and transform their shower experience in unique ways (that smell amazing) every time."

The Dr. Squatch Star Wars Collection 2 builds upon the Jedi™ vs. Sith™ theme from Collection 1, but also includes a new theme of master and apprentice from both sides of the Force. Dr. Squatch customers must now choose their shower destiny when deciding which character-inspired bar to use. The Dr. Squatch Star Wars Collection 2 includes four cold process soaps, each with unique scents and ingredients:

Resistance Rinse (Rey Skywalker™) - Find balance with lightly exfoliating Electric Daisy while the bright, refreshing scent empowers you in the fight for your shower destiny.

Legendary Lather (Luke Skywalker™) - This soothing blend featuring Five Finger Grass and a breezy, grassy scent will help you on your quest to bring balance to your shower.

Suds Of Darkness (Kylo Ren™ ) - Walk the line between good and evil with exfoliating Rhyolite and smoothing Love Lies Bleeding Oil while a musky, steamy scent tempts your senses.

Sinister Scrub (Emperor Palpatine™) - Feel the exfoliating power of Black Currant at your fingertips while the rich, spicy aromas pull you in.

Dr. Squatch's Star Wars-inspired soaps (5 oz.) are sold in a pack of four in a collectors box and retail for $38. Individual soaps are available for Dr. Squatch subscribers for $6 each and will be available for early access on August 17. The Dr. Squatch Star Wars-inspired Collection 1 and Collection 2 launches to the public on Dr. Squatch's website at www.drsquatch.com on August 19, 2022. The Star Wars-inspired soaps are made with natural oils with no harsh chemicals.

About Dr. Squatch Soap Company

Dr. Squatch, a natural men's soap and personal care company, is one of the fastest-growing natural personal care companies in the country with over $200 million in sales. Dr. Squatch's hero products include natural cold process bar soap, deodorant, hair care and toothpaste. Dr. Squatch wants all men to "Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion" with their natural, high-performance products that are made in the USA. https://drsquatch.com .

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

