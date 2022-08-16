PHYLL DISRUPTS BEVERAGE INDUSTRY LAUNCHING READY-TO-DRINK SMOOTHIE WITH THREE SERVINGS OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Newest innovator in beverage space blending up Clean-Pressed™ shelf-stable smoothies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyll, the newest innovator in the beverage space, today introduced first of its kind shelf-stable, ready-to-drink fruit and greens smoothies in three delicious flavors. Phyll provides a healthy option for consumers on-the-go, with each of their smoothies packed with three servings of fruits and veggies, 15 grams of plant-based protein and a clean nutrition label including no added sugars or sweeteners–all in an eco-friendly, recyclable paperboard carton.

Phyll's ready-to-drink smoothies require zero prep, making getting your daily servings of fruits and vegetables easier than ever. Their Clean-Pressed™ process allows for long-lasting shelf life without the need for refrigeration while preserving the fresh flavors and essential nutrients, resulting in delicious plant-based nutrition that can be enjoyed whenever, wherever.

"Growing up on a farm I always had access to fresh produce," said Jeff Goodman, Co-Founder of Phyll. "I quickly realized how hard that was to maintain while balancing a hectic work schedule, and wanted an easier way to get nutritious fruits and veggies when pressed for time." Jeff teamed up with his long-time best friend Sam Dickstein to create Phyll.

Today, Phyll's smoothies are available in three delicious flavors: Greenfest, Mixed Berry and Chocolate with 11 oz per container and retail at under $5 per bottle, providing juice bar quality without the price tag.

"With Phyll, we wanted to bring the experience of a healthy, homemade smoothie to consumers without the hassle," says Dickstein. "Our three delicious flavors deliver fresh-from-the-blender quality in a convenient, grab-and-go format." Phyll's mission is to make healthy eating easier and more widely accessible by offering convenient options to get nutritious fruits and veggies.

Phyll's 100% natural smoothies are both high in protein and a good source of fiber, and are made with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. All flavors provide three servings of fruits and veggies (including an entire serving of veggies). Phyll's smoothies are available at phyll.com , and retail for $29.99 for a pack of six.

About Phyll

Phyll provides convenient options to get healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables on the go. Founded by long-time best friends Jeff Goodman and Sam Dickstein, Phyll's smoothies are the first of their kind ready-to-drink fruit and greens smoothies containing three servings of fruit & veggies and 15g of plant protein per bottle, with a clean nutrition label including no added sugars or sweeteners. Phyll's plant-based smoothies come in three flavors: Greenfest, Mixed Berry and Chocolate. With Phyll, you can enjoy the straight-from-the-blender flavor on your schedule. For more information, visit phyll.com .

