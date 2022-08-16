Renowned Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon Joins Hoag

Steven Wang, M.D., will be the Director of Dermatologic Oncology and Dermatologic Surgery for Hoag Family Cancer Institute

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian is proud to announce that Steven Wang, M.D., a renowned, board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, has joined the Hoag Family Cancer Institute as the Director of Dermatologic Oncology and Dermatologic Surgery as part of the Melanoma & Complex Skin Cancer Program.

(PRNewsfoto/Hoag Memorial Hospital...) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Wang joins Hoag after spending 16 years at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he served as the Head of Dermatology Section and Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Dermatology. Dr. Wang has published more than 100 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and academic textbooks, written five books and has lectured extensively throughout the world on the topics of skin cancer detection, treatment and prevention.

To improve diagnoses, the Melanoma & Complex Skin Cancer Program under Dr. Wang will begin offering new, cutting-edge technologies funded by Hoag's active philanthropic community to detect melanoma and other skin cancers at early stages while avoiding unnecessary skin biopsies. To achieve optimal treatment outcomes, Dr. Wang will use noninvasive screening modalities, helping to avoid unnecessary biopsies. He is also an experienced Mohs surgeon with a unique expertise in providing the whole spectrum of care to patients.

"Dr. Wang combines clinical expertise with a researcher's intellectual curiosity, making him a perfect fit for Hoag's culture of innovation," said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO. "He is also a compassionate physician. He listens to his patients and works with them through their fears and concerns."

Melanoma is the fifth most common – and the most deadly – form of cancer, and it hits California particularly hard, with an estimated 10,260 estimated new cases projected in 2022 alone. Dr. Wang said he is excited to combine clinical research and advanced technologies to help Orange County residents prevent and treat skin cancer.

"Hoag is known for bridging the worlds between an academic research facility and a community hospital. It is a place where doctors can provide the most innovative and advanced care while listening to each patient as an individual," he said. "I am excited to join the team."

Dr. Wang attended medical school at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, completed his medical internship and fellowship training in melanoma at NYU School of Medicine and his residency in dermatology at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. In 2005, Dr. Wang trained under world-renowned Mohs surgeon Dr. Leonard H. Goldberg in Houston.

Dr. Wang has held several academic appointments within Joan & Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University and serves as the president of the Photodermatology Society and chair of The Skin Cancer Foundation's Photobiology Committee. He is also an active member of several other professional organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the American College of Mohs Micrographic Surgery, and Cutaneous Oncology. For more information about the Melanoma & Complex Skin Cancer Program and Dr. Wang, please contact Hoag Family Cancer Institute at 949-7-CANCER.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

