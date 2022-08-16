SmartBug Media® Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Year in a Row

Inbound Marketing Agency's Award-Winning Client Work, Remote Work Model Support Consistent Revenue Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ®— a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth year in a row. That record of sustained growth over more than half a decade speaks to a company culture that emphasizes outstanding client work while encouraging its employees to thrive.

"Our consistent growth year over year is a testament to the value that we bring to our clients."

"It is an honor to be recognized by Inc. for the sixth year in a row," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "Our consistent growth year over year is a testament to the value that we bring to our clients by helping them to grow revenue through lead generation, increasing brand awareness and building customer loyalty with technology-enabled Intelligent Inbound® marketing strategies."

From its inception in 2008, SmartBug's innovative, 100% remote model was ahead of the curve and has allowed the company to hire highly specialized and experienced marketing talent from across the nation and around the world. Employee growth and development are also top priorities supported by role-based onboarding, an internal mentorship program, clear internal career paths and regular professional development opportunities .

In addition, SmartBug's core values reflect a commitment to fostering an innovative work environment while allowing for the flexibility to spend time with family and make lasting memories. This philosophy has resulted in an impressive list of accolades over the years, including 31 Comparably Awards ranging from Best Company Culture and Best Company Outlook to Best Company Leadership and Best CEOs for Women, in addition to being named HubSpot's 2021 North American Partner of the Year.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at growth among U.S.-based private companies. According to the publication, the organizations on the list contributed significantly to the economy. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in light of recent economic roadblocks cannot be overstated," Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc., said. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

This annual ranking, recognizing companies with the most proven track records, placed SmartBug at No. 2,750 in the nation. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

