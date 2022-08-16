These Are the Best Data Loss Prevention Software Tools to Mitigate Sophisticated Cyberattacks, According to SoftwareReviews Users

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Data Loss Prevention Data Quadrant, which reveals the top five providers in the space. This report is timely, as ransomware attacks have risen exponentially, compromising customer and financial data. As organizations continue their digital transformation journey, they must take measures to protect their cloud infrastructure and virtual machine software.

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a cybersecurity solution for detecting and preventing data breaches, ensuring that sensitive and critical information does not leave an organization. A DLP solution is commonly implemented as part of an organization's overall data security strategy and can also be used to comply with regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR.

To aid organizations searching for the best solution for data security, SoftwareReviews has identified the top data loss prevention software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 321 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Data Loss Prevention Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real users who use the software day in and day out, such as IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance activities.

