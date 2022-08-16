vivo Releases Android 13 Developer Preview Program for vivo X80 and X80 Pro

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company vivo today announced the rollout of its Developer Preview Program based on Android 13 for its flagship vivo X80 and X80 Pro smartphones in select markets. Following the official release of Android 13, vivo is among the first smartphone brands to launch a preview version based on the latest Android, empowering developers to work on the compatibility of their apps and bring consumers an ultimate smartphone experience.

Seamless user experience with improved privacy control and personalization

The latest Android 13 brings a new user experience with improved security and privacy features and offers enhanced personalization.

These upgrades include introducing new runtime permission for sending non-exempt notifications from an app. Also, the set of requested permissions depends on the type(s) of media that your app needs to access. The new photo picker function is one more example of the enhanced level of control that users will enjoy, which allows users to select what photos or videos they grant access to, so they won't need to share the entire library with an app.

Additionally, Android 13's newly added Foreground Services (FGS) Task Manager shows a list of apps that are actively running foreground services, enabling users to easily stop foreground services from the notification drawer, regardless of the target SDK version. What's more, users can quickly change settings because Quick Settings is in the notification shade. Meanwhile, to improve the user experience further, Android 13 also brings changes to the Material You design language.

Bringing better experience to vivo consumers

vivo has been proactive in supporting developers to adapt and optimize their apps for the latest Android 13 and deliver the optimal user experience. Earlier this year, vivo was one of the first companies to launch its Android 13 Beta program, ensuring vivo developers have a head start and an early preview of the changes introduced in Android 13.

Starting from August 16, developers are invited to visit vivo's developer website at https://developer.vivo.com/ to download and test out the latest Android 13 on vivo X80 and X80 Pro.

Currently, the version is being rolled out in select markets in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, and more.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

