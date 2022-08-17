Onicx Group Ranks No. 441 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Onicx Group Receives Ranking No. 441 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Inc. revealed that Onicx Group is No. 441 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our entire team is excited and proud to have made it into the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list," said Dhvanit Patel, President and CEO of Onicx Group. "This is a testament to the dedication of our employees, partners, and investors. We foster a culture of growth and hope to be included on this list with these best-in-class companies for years to come."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Onicx Group

Onicx Group ("Onicx"), headquartered in Tampa, is an established multi-asset developer with focus in healthcare, multi-family, industrial, and mixed-use commercial real estate. Onicx is a prominent healthcare real estate developer and a trusted real estate partner for health systems and physician practices, with a longstanding focus in healthcare real estate and an unparalleled sector knowledge.

To learn more, visit www.Onicx.com.

CONTACT:

Anne Charles, Director of Marketing

annecharles@onicx.com

727-597-9301

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE Onicx