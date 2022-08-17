Teradek to Integrate with Sony's Ci®, Allowing Filmmakers and Broadcasters to Accelerate Secure Camera-to-Cloud Workflow

Seamless Integration – Sony's Ci cloud integration will unlock camera-to-cloud workflows for broadcasters and filmmakers using Teradek Prism Flex and Teradek Serv 4K

Accurate Metadata – Timecode and file name sunk proxies or high-quality 4K HDR OCF recordings

Real-time Editing – Teams can upload 4K HDR files automatically and edit frame-accurate proxies immediately without waiting for dailies

Collaborative Workflows – Complete the full media lifecycle: from studio-to-cloud or set-to-cloud for post-production, collaboration, and review, to catalog management and archiving

Connected Ecosystem – Teradek is establishing itself as the onramp to the cloud – integrating siloed workflows by providing visibility throughout the entire imaging pipeline

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradek and Sony Electronics have announced an integration that will provide productions in the cine and broadcast markets with greater flexibility in camera-to-cloud workflows.

Ci Media Cloud will integrate with Teradek to provide filmmakers and broadcasters with a fast and secure camera-to-cloud workflow that enables effortless review, editing and delivery of files. (PRNewswire)

Sony's Ci Media Cloud will natively integrate with Serv 4K and Prism Flex, Teradek's 4K HDR encoding solutions.

Sony's Ci Media Cloud will natively integrate with Serv 4K and Prism Flex , Teradek's 4K HDR encoding solutions. Now, any camera used on-set, in-studio, or remotely will be able to upload footage to Ci directly from Teradek's encoders.

With this new integration, film and broadcast teams will have the ability to effortlessly review, edit, and deliver proxy files in a matter of minutes. This blazing-fast file transfer will accelerate content acquisition workflows while still delivering frame-accurate files for cutting, color grading, frame grabbing, commenting, and annotating. Content can be clipped, reformatted, and shared without it ever having to leave the cloud.

Because it's in the cloud, this workflow will avoid duplicating content across multiple systems, allowing the processing to come directly to the content. It also allows internal and external stakeholders to work seamlessly together while maintaining secure boundaries.

Sony's Ci provides content acquisition portals, real-time collaboration, automated transcoding, rough cut editing, QC, and archive functionality in a single SaaS offering. This new integration will provide the fastest on-set configuration on the market. It will also allow productions to onboard team members without user limits and create a fully customizable target folder structure, giving teams the freedom to work the way they like. Files can be optionally stored in a customer's own AWS S3 bucket so they always maintain control of their content. Plus, automatic notifications will let teams know the second new content is uploaded.

"Sony and Teradek are industry standards in the content creation and production space," said David Rosen, Vice President of Cloud Applications and Services, Sony Electronics. "Leveraging our combined strengths, this integration will enable a reliable and effortless workflow that allows content creators to work with the tools they love and stay focused on their vision with full confidence in the underlying technology."

Teradek Serv 4K and Prism Flex will connect to Sony's Ci with a unique 8-digit code, making it the simplest configuration available with no additional apps required. Serv 4K also provides local iPad client monitoring, and a Gold/V-mount solution for camera-back setups. Prism Flex offers live streaming and point-to-point decoding.

"The future is cloud-based production," said Derek Nickell, Product Manager for Teradek Live Production. "We are positioning ourselves to accelerate the market towards collaborative remote production."

"Teradek has become the leader in on-set encoding and cloud streaming," added Colin McDonald, Product Manager for Teradek Cine. "We are excited to enable these same cloud workflows and integrations for Sony's established user base."

This new integration is planned to be available in fall 2022.

About Teradek

Teradek designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcast, cine, medical, and general imaging applications. From wireless monitoring, color correction, and lens control, to live streaming, SaaS solutions, and IP video distribution, Teradek technology is used around the world by professionals and amateurs alike to capture and share compelling content. www.teradek.com

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Ci Media Cloud

Ci is a cloud-based solution from Sony that allows users to capture, backup, review, transform and run streamlined post-production workflows without moving or copying content. It is the only media platform that offers content acquisition portals, real-time collaboration, automated transcoding, high-speed file transfer, QC, logging, and archive functionality in a single SaaS offering. Ci launched in 2013 and is used in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit cimediacloud.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics