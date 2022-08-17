Truist announces fourth-quarter 2022 and quarterly 2023 earnings conference call dates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates and times:

Fourth quarter 2022 – Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET

First quarter 2023 – Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET

Second quarter 2023 – Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET

Third quarter 2023 – Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET

Fourth quarter 2023 – Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET

Access information will be provided closer to each scheduled earnings conference call.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

